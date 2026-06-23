GCN’s Roast Battle Royale delivers triumphant night of savage comedy

Following last year’s record-breaking Roast of Panti Bliss, GCN brought its iconic event back to the Abbey Theatre on Sunday, July 21, with a star-studded cast and brand-new format. Some of Ireland’s funniest voices took to the stage for a night of savage comedy and community fundraising in support of yours truly, GCN.

GCN’s Roast Battle Royale was hosted by fabulous TV presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney and featured two teams of notable LGBTQ+ figures and allies going head-to-head with savage reads, outrageous hot takes, and spicy one-liners.

Team One consisted of comedian and podcaster Emma Doran, drag queen Miss Roots, actor and presenter David O’Reilly, Eurovision icon Niamh Kavanagh and broadcaster, DJ and author Louise McSharry. Team Two included Tropical Popical’s superstar Andrea Horan, drag queen Miss Taken, comedian and writer Gearóid Farrelly, radio and TV broadcaster Muireann O’Connell and comedian and actor Shane Daniel Byrne.

Across the gloriously chaotic evening, no celeb was safe, and nothing was off the table. Pearls were clutched, jaws were dropped, and above all, laughs were had, all in the name of a great time and a good cause, with funds raised on the night going towards supporting GCN.

In the end, it was our gorgeous audience who had the final say, voting Team Two as the winner of GCN’s Roast Battle Royale.

Speaking about the event, GCN’s Managing Editor Stefano Pappalardo said, “We were delighted to bring our beloved Roast back to the Abbey stage this year… what a night! The level of talent was remarkable, and every single cast member truly brought their A-game. A huge thank you to our amazing host, Brendan Courtney, and to our wonderful roasters, who really didn’t hold back and delivered such an unforgettable show.

“Thank you also to everyone at the Abbey Theatre and our friends at Moxy Dublin City. Craft Cocktails and Mother for supporting the event. And last but certainly not least, thank you to everyone who joined us; we hope you had an incredible night, and we are extremely grateful for your support!”

GCN has been Ireland’s LGBTQ+ paper of record since 1988, serving as a vital resource to inform, educate, platform, and connect the community. It is the trading name of the NXF (National LGBT Federation CLG, Registered Charity Number: 20034580).

With a not-for-profit model, GCN operates on limited funds and resources. At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack, a free, accessible, independent media organisation that tells our side of the story is more important than ever.

Fundraising events like GCN’s Roast Battle Royale play a key role in supporting our mission, helping ensure we can continue to provide a trusted, vital resource for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland and beyond.

If you couldn’t make it to this fabulous event but would like to support the work we do, please consider donating what you can here.

GCN’s Roast Battle Royale was proudly supported by Moxy Dublin City, Craft Cocktails and Mother.