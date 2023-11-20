Girls Aloud tease reunion sparking wild reactions from fans

Fans of iconic band Girls Aloud are understandably going feral over a reunion teaser shared by bandmate Nicola Roberts on social media.

Best known for their hit singles including ‘Sound of the Underground’, ‘Love Machine’ and ‘Jump’, the iconic girl band consisting of Cheryl (40), Nadine Coyle (38), Kimberley Walsh (41), and Nicola Roberts (38) ruled the music scene in the 2000s. At the time, the band also included bandmate Sarah Harding, who sadly passed away in 2021.

On Sunday, November 19, Nicola posted a short video clip with an image of a drive-in cinema screen with the spinning number 4 on it. The Instagram post is simply captioned “4” and fans are eagerly trying to assess the cryptic message with their own theories about what it means.

Will there be another announcement in four days? Or perhaps a release of a full music video? A reunion tour? Fans have already speculated about how the cine image closely resembles the band’s 2008 music video for ‘The Promise’.

Girls Aloud Derry singer Nadine Coyle rose to fame after she was caught lying about her age on camera, going so far as to search for her passport and call her mother in what is affectionately remembered as “Passport Gate”. Nadine headlined Cork Pride in 2022.

The girl band was a cultural staple for ten years, and it has now been over ten years since the release of the band’s last single. The group went on a break in 2009 and officially split in 2013 following the release of their 2012 compilation album Ten, but the fan base never faltered.

If the Instagram rumours are true, there is more music to come.

Girls Aloud are coming back to save pop music this Thursday but they were always so far ahead of their time that they could release this song today and it would still sound current despite being released nearly 20 years ago pic.twitter.com/jxeBReKWAh — will (@This_Is_Will_) November 20, 2023

Earlier this year, rumours of a potential reunion started to surface and fans have been hoping it was true ever since. Many doubted the potential of a reunion after the loss of an irreplaceable bandmate Sarah Harding who passed from cancer at the age of 39 in 2021. If the band does get back together, this would be the group’s first song since losing a group member.

While we’re still waiting for official confirmation, it looks like the group may have already recorded a music video for their first single to be released in over 10 years.

Until we know for sure, Girls Aloud fans are impatiently waiting for the next reunion reveal which may be coming on November 23.