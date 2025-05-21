"World-first" gonorrhoea vaccine programme to be rolled out in England

England will become the first country in the world to roll out a vaccine for gonorrhoea in what has been deemed a “landmark moment for sexual health”. The vaccine will initially be available to gay, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) who’ve had “multiple sexual partners” or an STI, who are considered to be the group at the highest risk of contracting infections.

In England, gonorrhoea is the second most common bacterial sexually transmitted infection (STI), with over 85,000 cases recorded in 2023, the highest since records began in 1918. In Ireland, the number of cases of gonorrhoea has been increasing in recent years, registering a 70% increase in 2023.

The vaccine programme comes amid warnings that some cases of gonorrhoea are becoming resistant to treatment. Vaccination is set to start in August and it will initially focus on gbMSM with a history of multiple sexual partners or an STI, who face a higher risk of infection. Other individuals at risk, including sex workers, will be able to request the vaccine through sexual health services.

The jab is an existing vaccine known as 4CMenB, currently used against the meningococcal B disease. According to studies conducted by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), this vaccine has between 32.7% to 42% effectiveness against gonorrhoea. While not eliminating it completely, vaccination would significantly lower the risk of becoming infected.

The JCVI has also stated that getting the vaccine would be beneficial, as previous gonorrhoea infections have proven to offer little protection against new infections. Moreover, gonorrhoea has become increasingly difficult to treat, as the STI appears to be evolving resistance to antibiotics. Doctors are concerned that gonorrhoea could one day become untreatable.

“The launch of a world-first routine vaccination for gonorrhoea is a huge step forward for sexual health and will be crucial in protecting individuals, helping to prevent the spread of infection and reduce the rising rates of antibiotic resistance strains of the bacteria,” said Dr Amanda Doyle, the national director for primary care and community services at NHS England.

Doyle added: “NHS teams across the country are now working hard to plan the rollout and ensure we hit the ground running, while the routine mpox vaccination programme builds on the vital progress the NHS has made in recent months in reaching as many eligible people as possible.”

UK Health Minister Ashley Dalton urged people to get vaccinated “not only keep each other safe but help tackle the growing threat of antibiotic resistance”.

She added: “By targeting those most at risk, we can reduce transmission rates from this unpleasant disease that is becoming harder to treat and prevent thousands of cases over the next few years.”

In Ireland, the State has imposed a permanent ban on donating blood for people who previously contracted gonorrhoea, even if they have received treatment. Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice asked Minister of Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill about the rationale for such ban, given that it has no scientific basis.

In her reply, Minister Carroll MacNeill said: “A decision has been made by the IBTS to amend the deferral period for a donor who has had gonorrhoea to 4 months after completing treatment.”

“It is envisaged that this change will be implemented before the end of the year,” she added.

Pádraig Rice TD welcomed the news, saying: “The lifting of this lifetime ban is welcome as it has no basis in science. At all times, we must be guided by scientific evidence not biases. We still have some way to go to make our blood donation policy fairer and more inclusive but this latest change is another step in the right direction.”