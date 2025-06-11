First gonorrhoea vaccine to be made available for gay and bisexual men in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health has approved a vaccination programme targeting gonorrhoea to be rolled out across Northern Ireland. The news follows the announcement that England would become the first country in the world to roll out a vaccine for gonorrhoea in what has been deemed a “landmark moment for sexual health”.

In a statement released by the Northern Ireland health department, it was confirmed that the vaccination programme against gonorrhoea will start in August this year. The vaccine will initially be made available to “gay and bisexual men who have a recent history of multiple sexual partners or a sexually transmitted infection (STI).”

Northern Irish Health Minister Mike Nesbitt urged anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. “With gonorrhoea cases rising, the launch of this world-first vaccine programme is important and very timely for Northern Ireland’s public health,” he said.

“By targeting those most at risk, we have an opportunity to curb the spread and reduce transmission rates from this complex disease, and to prevent thousands of cases over the next few years.

“STIs aren’t just an inconvenience, they can seriously impact on your health and that of any sexual partners. If you are offered the vaccine, I strongly encourage you take it, it is an important step to protect yourself and others.”

Gonorrhoea is the most prevalent STI diagnosed in sexual health clinics in Northern Ireland, with figures from the Public Health Agency (PHA) showing that the number of cases rose from 652 to 1,606 between 2021 and 2022. This represents the highest number of cases recorded by the PHA in history.

In 2023, the number of gonorrhoea cases was 1,561, which accounted for almost a third (28%) of all new STI diagnoses in Northern Ireland. 75% of those cases were males, and of those, 67% were gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM).

The vaccine programme, which is set to start in August in England as well, comes amid warnings that some cases of gonorrhoea are becoming resistant to treatment. Vaccination will initially focus on gbMSM with a history of multiple sexual partners or an STI and other individuals at risk, including sex workers.

The jab is an existing vaccine known as 4CMenB, currently used against meningococcal B. According to studies conducted by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), this vaccine has between 32.7% and 42% effectiveness against gonorrhoea. While not eliminating it completely, vaccination would significantly lower the risk of becoming infected.

The JCVI has also stated that getting the vaccine would be beneficial, as previous gonorrhoea infections have proven to offer little protection against new infections. Moreover, gonorrhoea has become increasingly difficult to treat, as the STI appears to be evolving resistance to antibiotics, and doctors are concerned that it could one day become untreatable.

