Pride Vibes returns to Irish airwaves celebrating LGBTQ+ culture all summer long

Onic Pride Vibes is back and broadcasting louder and prouder than ever for the 2025 LGBTQ+ Pride season. Now in its fourth year, the acclaimed station is live on DAB+ and streaming online, offering round-the-clock programming that shines a light on LGBTQ+ life across Ireland. First launched in 2022, Pride Vibes has since picked up multiple industry awards for its bold, inclusive content and community-driven mission.

This summer, the station is returning with an expanded lineup of talented presenters and fresh programming. Familiar voices like Sean Munsanje, Shivani Dave, Vicki Blight, and Stephen Byrne are joined by exciting new talent, including Brandon Caufield and Max Kane. Through music, interviews, and honest conversation, Pride Vibes continues its mission of celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community across Ireland.

A special focus this year is being placed on regional Pride festivals. From Galway to Waterford, Belfast to Cork, Pride Vibes will be spotlighting local celebrations, organisations, and unsung heroes who are making a difference in their communities.

For 2025, the station has once again partnered with Belong To, the national youth service for LGBTQ+ young people in Ireland. This collaboration underscores Pride Vibes’ commitment to supporting and empowering the next generation of queer voices.

Listeners can also look forward to the promotion of a powerful new Onic Original Podcast, Ireland Said Yes. Marking a decade since the landmark Marriage Equality Referendum, the series reflects on the campaign that changed Irish society forever, with personal accounts and behind-the-scenes insights.

Another highlight this season is the fan-favourite segment Say It With Pride, where prominent queer voices open up about pride, identity, and community. Guests this year include Madison Cawley, Brandon Caufield, and Jack Swift, among others.

Sean Munsanje, returning as Station Manager, said, “The station will have many brilliant programmes and features delving into LGBTQ+ culture and what it means to be Queer in Ireland as well as playing the best music to take you through every pride festival all summer long 24/7. Pride is a time of year that’s all about celebrating the Queer community and that’s what Prides Vibes is all about. It is also a protest and we can’t forget that. So as we mark ten years since the marriage equality referendum, we’ll also chat about all the serious issues and problems growing in Irish society that are affecting our community.”

Streaming 24/7, Onic Pride Vibes is your soundtrack to summer and celebration. You can join in here.

Did you know that this Pride month you can support GCN by donating €1 when you shop online with PayPal? Simply select GCN at checkout or add us as your favourite charity* at this link to support Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media.

*GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity – Charity Number: 20034580.