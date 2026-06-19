Graham Norton wins court case against Meta over concerning AI deepfakes

Graham Norton, the Irish comedian and TV personality, has won his court order against tech giant Meta to reveal the culprits behind The Westminster Wire. The Facebook page has been sharing “untrue and deeply distressing” posts about Norton’s personal life since it came online in December 2025.

Many posts on the social media app have included not only lies, but AI-generated content, which was made to appear as though Norton had been proclaiming and aligning with racist, xenophobic and anti-immigrant comments. The TV host shared that these distressing posts have been affecting his family, and that they are causing “very significant alarm, distress, and anxiety”.

Since its creation, fake posts have been shared daily, many of them falsely reporting on deaths in Norton’s family, or illness among him and his husband, Jonathan McLeod. According to the Irish Independent, the broadcaster has spoken out about how this affects his family, saying that his very healthy 94-year-old mother encounters news of her own passing.

The page in question has over 9,000 followers, with Norton’s legal team seeking to impose a legal challenge in the High Court in England. However, this initial case had to be filed in the US, due to the parent company being based in California.

The Northern District of California court has given Norton’s legal team the ability to inquire about Meta’s records to find out the perpetrator who controls this anonymous account, as without this, a legal challenge against the perpetrator/s cannot go through. Norton has also asked Meta to remove the account, but the platform has yet to do so.

Following this ruling in favour of Graham Norton, a subsequent case is expected to be brought to the High Court in England.

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