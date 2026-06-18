The Netherlands approves landmark ban on 'conversion therapy'

The Netherlands is set to ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’ after the Dutch Senate approved landmark legislation that criminalises attempts to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill, introduced by lawmakers from Dutch political parties D66, VVD, PRO, SP and the Partij voor de Dieren, received strong backing in the Senate, with 57 of the chamber’s 75 members voting in favour. The Dutch House of Representatives had already approved the measure in September last year.

Once the legislation receives royal assent from King Willem-Alexander, it will become law, making the Netherlands one of a growing number of European countries to outlaw the widely discredited practice. Under the new rules, individuals found guilty of carrying out conversion therapy could face prison sentences of up to two years and fines of as much as €25,000.

Certain methods aimed at changing or suppressing sexual orientation or gender identity were already prohibited under Dutch law, including the use of medication and aversion techniques such as electric shock therapy. However, lawmakers said gaps remained in the legal framework. Supporters of the bill argued that existing criminal laws did not adequately address all forms of conversion practices, particularly those that rely on psychological or emotional coercion rather than physical interventions.

During parliamentary debates, Senator Peter Nicolaï of the Partij voor de Dieren highlighted examples of practices that could now fall under the ban. These included prolonged psychological pressure, pseudo-therapeutic counselling, prayer-based healing sessions and exorcisms, especially when conducted within relationships where one person holds influence or authority over another.

LGBTQ+ rights organisations welcomed the Senate’s decision. COC Nederland, one of the country’s leading LGBTQ+ and intersex advocacy groups, described the vote as a significant victory after years of campaigning.

“We have been fighting for the ban with victims and colleague organisations for almost 15 years and are very happy with this result,” the organisation said in a statement following the vote. “We see it as a victory for the victims.”

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The Netherlands joins a growing list of European nations that have introduced comprehensive bans on conversion therapy, including Belgium, Cyprus, France, Malta, Norway, Portugal and Spain. Greece has prohibited the practice for minors since 2022, while Germany banned conversion therapy for minors and non-consenting adults in 2020.

The legislation comes amid broader efforts across Europe to strengthen protections for LGBTQ+ people. In April, the European Parliament voted in favour of banning conversion therapy throughout the EU, but failed to enact an official ban. The European Commission has urged all member states to introduce similar measures.

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