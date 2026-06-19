Brooke Mayo makes history as first out gay referee at men's football World Cup

History was made at the Czechia v South Africa football match on Thursday, June 18, as it was the first time an openly queer referee took part in a men’s FIFA World Cup game. LGBTQ+ assistant referee Brooke Mayo worked alongside Kathryn Nesbitt and Tori Penso for the match, which took place in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia, and finished with a score of 1-1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @outreferee

In 2024, Mayo confirmed she is a “member of the LGBTQ+ community” in a blog post for the National Intercollegiate Soccer Official Association (NIOSA). Having grown up in Texas, she also spoke about the concerns she had with being open about her identity and remaining safe. In the same blog post, she said, “Growing up in the South was not easy, and I have always struggled with the delicate balance of authenticity versus safety.”

She bravely continued, “Many people ask me why I moved states, and I love to say, ‘for the mountains’, but the sad truth is, I moved due to genuine concerns of my family’s safety.”

She now lives in the US state of Colorado with her wife. She encouraged others with similar experiences to find comfort in her story, saying, “To anyone out there who might be struggling in their journey, please know you have a home with us on the soccer field and an ally in me.”

The World Cup referee also said that football was a means of relief for her, attributing it as a sport that defined her: “There is one place where I feel the most supported being my authentic self, the soccer field,” she shared.

Mayo called on colleagues in FIFA and the wider football space, saying, “I would like to challenge our referee family to continue making the soccer field a safe place for all.”

Elected US Soccer’s Female Referee of the Year for 2026, she also acknowledged the work done by others before her in the sport regarding representation.

“Soccer is truly a beautiful game that has the capability of uniting the world,” she said. “To everyone who has made me feel accepted, I say thank you.”

Increased representation in sport, especially at high-profile events like this, is hugely beneficial for many. While more male football players have come out in recent years, they all mention difficulty in doing so and fear of backlash.

In a separate interview before kick-off at the Czechia v South Africa match, the World Cup referee stated, “When you witness or experience any negativity online or in person — sexism, homophobia, racism, etc. — know that kind of negativity is coming from, as I like to say, ‘shoulda, coulda, woulda people’. They try to bring people down because of their own lack of confidence and success. But I hope this message goes to more than just girls.

“I hope anyone who feels like they have never seen themselves represented at the highest level, we see you, we support you, and we are ready to cheer you on as long as you’re willing to put in the work! You belong.”

Did you know that this Pride month, you can support GCN by donating €1 when you shop online with PayPal? Simply select GCN at the checkout or add us as your favourite charity* at this link to support Ireland’s free LGBTQ+ media.

*GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity – Charity Number: 20034580.