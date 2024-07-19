Lewis Hamilton praises Schumacher for coming out but says F1 must do more for inclusivity

Lewis Hamilton has praised former Formula 1 (F1) driver Ralf Schumacher for coming out, but insists that the sport has a “long way to go” before it is fully inclusive. Schumacher announced that he’s in a same-sex relationship by sharing a photo with his partner Éitenne on Instagram, adding that being with him is “the most beautiful thing in life”.

The 49-year-old, who competed in 180 races between 1997 and 2007 winning six grands prix along the way, was reportedly open about his sexuality within the industry but had never spoken about it publicly.

In response to the news, seven-time F1 champion Hamilton said: “Clearly he has not felt comfortable being able to say it in the past. It is definitely not a new thing.

“But it shows that we are in a time finally when we can take that step and don’t have to fear. And hopefully he will be able to say that he’s, I think, so far had only positive feedback from people (in F1) and that’s because of the time we’re living in.”

Hamilton added that Ralf’s decision “sends such a positive message and liberates others to be able to do the same.”

However, speaking about F1, the Mercedes driver noted: “It is one thing saying it’s inclusive and it’s another actually making sure people feel comfortable in the environments.”

He continued: “This is a male-dominated space and as far as I know he is one of the first to at least publicly be speaking in that respect.

“We are very inclusive within our team, but the sport does need to continue to do more to make people feel more comfortable, make women feel more welcome in this space, because I know they have not always been treated well in this space. So we can 100% do more.”

Hamilton is the joint record holder for the most championships in the sport, sharing the title with Ralf’s older brother Michael Schumacher. The British driver has been an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally for years, and has worn a rainbow helmet for races in countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

His recent comments came ahead of this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix, taking place on Sunday, July 21. Before the same event in 2021, Hamilton spoke out against the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, calling it “unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding”.

Other drivers have also praised Schumacher following his announcement.

McLaren’s Lando Norris told reporters: “It’s a good thing…You just want people to live their life and be happy and not feel like they’re going to be judged. So very happy for him.”

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso said: “Congratulations to him. Total support from my side and I’m sure all the F1 community. It’s great that he feels good and we all feel good for him as well.”

RB driver Daniel Ricciardo expressed: “I definitely do prefer the times we are in now. For someone to have the comfort to be themselves, ultimately.

“That’s all what we’re trying to do in this world, to be yourself, and I feel for people who maybe feel like they can’t and express themselves fully. You want to live your life to the fullest.”