Drag trio Haus of WIG discuss career highlights ahead of Mother Pride Block Party

As the Haus of WIG prepares for upcoming performances as part of the Gate Theatre’s GATECRASHES series and the Mother Pride Block Party, Ethan Moser sat down with the trio to discuss how they got their start, their career highlights, and the responsibility of queens to use their platform for good.

From humble beginnings, Dublin’s Haus of WIG has quickly become one of Ireland’s most prolific drag acts, wowing local fans with their sickening bi-monthly Hausparty show at The Sugar Club. The triumvirate of queens at the head of the Haus—Naomi Diamond, Shaqira Knightly and Donna Fella—have grown exponentially since their debut in 2019. What started as an amateur drag competition has since transformed into an unstoppable force that continues to slay stages big and small all across the country.

While the Haus of WIG made its official debut at Dublin’s The Workman’s Club in 2019, co-founder Shaqira Knightly told GCN that the group was originally formed in a bid to raise money for the music group she was performing with.

“So basically what happened was, I was doing a fundraiser for a group I used to be in as a musician. We were going on tour, and we had to raise money and funds because it’s not as glamorous as it sounds. The money had to come from somewhere,” said Shaqira. “So we all did different fundraisers within the group, and my idea was to do a drag competition.”

With the pressure on to raise funds, Shaqira reported that she initially found it difficult to find contestants for the competition.

“What I didn’t think about was the fact that drag queens generally don’t like to compete, because they don’t want to lose,” Shaqira revealed. “I think that was kind of what pushed me over the boat to be like, ‘OK, I’ll just do it so we get the numbers up for participation’.”

Once deciding to join the amateur drag competition herself, Shaqira subsequently convinced her childhood best friend, the illustrious Naomi Diamond, to participate as well.

“Naomi and I have known each other our entire lives. Like, we don’t remember a time before we knew each other,” revealed Shaqira, adding, “So if I was doing it, she was doing it.”

“We grew up very rurally in Sligo,” said Naomi. “We were two little fairies running around. So I think drag was always an itch that needed to be scratched. I think it felt like the perfect ‘excuse’ to dress up and try it and see what happened.”

Donna Fella, who attended music college with Shaqira, was then pulled in to complete the trio. According to Shaqira, Donna had dabbled in drag in school, though she teased: “I wouldn’t call it drag, now, but it was definitely something.”

While founding Haus of WIG was a daunting task, Donna told GCN: “It was very much a fake-it-’til-you-make-it kind of thing. We just kind of went head-on straight into it. And I think that’s been our approach since—just face things head on and let it happen.”

For a while, the trio hosted a series of amateur drag competitions at Workman’s, though they did temporarily move the event online during the Covid-19 pandemic. In October 2022, however, the Haus of WIG moved to The Sugar Club with their Hausparty show. The bi-monthly event, known for its show-stopping performances, next-level production, and knee-slapping sense of humour, continues to be an all-inclusive showcase for a variety of queer-centric acts. In the past, Hausparty has hosted local talent like Anziety, Bonnie Boux, and Vicky Voltz, to name a few.

In addition to Hausparty, the Haus of WIG has made waves in the local scene, earning coveted spots at the Mother Pride Block Party and on the Mother stage at Electric Picnic. Most recently, the trio was invited to open for international pop sensation Chappell Roan at the 3Olympia Theatre for the Dublin stop of her Midwest Princess tour.

Announced as the supporting act just hours before the September 2024 show, Haus of WIG recalled the performance as “the most surreal experience.”

“I think the gig was very special for us because, obviously, it’s Chappell Roan,” Donna explained. “But also, when we finished, we got a standing ovation at the end. It was very validating. It was like, ‘Oh my god, all the work we’ve done, it’s paying off ’.”

“You could feel the love in the room, the support,” added Shaqira. “It was like the biggest pat on the back we could have got. After six years of doing this show, I think there’s always been the feeling that we have to keep pushing, that people aren’t hearing what we have to say. But that night, it felt like everyone listened.”

With that fire in their bellies, Haus of WIG similarly opened up on how they are using their platform to continue to disrupt the powers that seek to suppress and persecute the LGBTQ+ community, both in Ireland and around the world.

“Drag queens are inherently political,” said Naomi. “And I think that it’s important for us to remember where we came from and to remember that we have a voice and we need to use it. It sounds so cliche, but it’s true. I mean, we have a stage, we have a platform, we need to use it for what’s right.”

“Especially in current climates where trans people are under severe attack,” added Shaqira. “It’s really important that we make that known. By virtue of putting a wig on your head, you’re basically a politician, and the onus is very much on us to actually talk about the issues that are impacting our community.”

Speaking more on the Haus of WIG’s mission to be all-inclusive, Donna told GCN: “When we started the show, our vision was that we were going to create a space where everybody felt welcome and everybody felt included. And I think now that still stands true. Because we’re a little bit older and wiser now, we’re actually seeing politically how queer people are getting impacted in different corners of the world. That doesn’t leave your brain when you’re on stage. There’s always an opportunity to raise some awareness for the things that are impacting our community, on a local and a global scale.”

With an illustrious drag legacy and a firm mission statement under their rhinestoned corsets, the Haus of WIG is now preparing for a busy Pride season. In addition to their regular appearances at the Sugar Club, the trio is set to appear as part of the Gate Theatre’s GATECRASHES series on Saturday, June 21, where they will be joined by a bevy of talented artists including Anziety, Avatar Guille, Bonnie Boux, Doctor Count Evil, and Vicky Voltz.

Haus of WIG will similarly take to the main stage for a second consecutive appearance at the Mother Pride Block Party on Saturday, June 28, joining headliners The Blessed Madonna, Samantha Mumba, and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel.

When asked what fans can expect from their upcoming Pride performances, all three queens called out: “Drama! Drama! Drama!”

Already known for their high-production performances, Haus of WIG has promised to take their show to “the next level” for the upcoming dates.

“We’re really trying to push the boat out as much as we can,” Shaqira concluded. “We always think, ‘Oh, there’s only so many places you can go,’ but we keep finding ways to make it work. And we hope our shows at the Gate and the Block Party are no exception.”

Don’t miss the Haus of WIG at GATECRASHES in the Gate Theatre on June 21, and at the Mother Pride Block Party on June 28.

