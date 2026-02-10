Following the global success of Heated Rivalry, an RTÉ listener penned an emotional letter about his experience as a young Gaelic football player and a blossoming romance with another footballer.

After its TV adaptation hit screens in Canada last November, Heated Rivalry became a global sensation, garnering fans from all over the world. The story follows two rival hockey players, Canadian Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams) and Russian Ilya Rozanov (played by Connor Storrie), as they embark on a secret and passionate relationship spanning years.

Written by queer director Jacob Tierney, the show has attracted widespread praise for its tender portrayal of a queer love story, as well as its bold depiction of same-sex intimacy on screen. It was finally released in Ireland on January 10 this year.

The love story at the centre of Heated Rivalry has inspired a man to pen a letter with a reflection on a tender queer romance from his past, which was shared on RTÉ Radio 1. “Way back, I played soccer and Gaelic football. A friend at the time played Gaelic football for an opposing club. We met a few times on the pitch on opposite sides, both determined to do the best for our teams,” the letter reads.

The man recalled how the two grew closer between face-offs on the field and drinks after matches. “After the first drink, he pointed to the top shelf with the spirits and the liqueurs, and asked me what would I fancy? My reply was, ‘I fancy you, actually’. There was no look of surprise, no stand back, no blush,” the man wrote.

“And so began a two and a half year intimate relationship, which was great. But remember the times we were in. Just like in Heated Rivalry, we stayed distant, except for an after-match drink with the teams and left separately to meet later,” the story continues.

“Then, after two and a half years of happiness, comfortable conversations and intimacy, he disappeared from my life. I have not seen or heard from him in all that time,” the man wrote. “But guess what? I think about him every single day since. And I still love him, even though we never said it to each other.”

“And sometimes over the years, I’m lost. I’m down there, thankfully, not all the way down there, but there, nonetheless. I have my mental key to close that door, but it is difficult, and I’ve gained the ability to distract myself quickly.

“What do I miss? I miss the company of a like-minded person, the hugs, the firm embrace of a man, the ability to be intimate in a way that is hard to express, regardless of the sex angle. To slump head to head, doing nothing, maybe watching a hotel TV or talking rubbish that was our rubbish, feeling protected and supported and knowing that there was no judgment on either side.

“Even at the age we are now, I miss him every single day. He can be in my mind as I wake in the morning. As I write this, I’m getting emotional, and I’ve no one to share this with,” the man shared.

The letter countries, “So I would say to anyone who is watching Heated Rivalry, ignore the sex. See and feel the intimacy. Listen to the dialogue. It’s short, but it’s intimate. Feel the pain of the characters as their relationship develops, and feel the good pain which comes with the realisation that the attraction that was there initially is now real love, concern and a deep protective instinct. See the transition to the realisation that they really love each other.

“Why should you watch this show? So you can absorb a naturally developing story between two people, regardless of gender, and know if your child or family member is in turmoil, you can understand and help them.

“I’ve missed the holding, the hugging, the love, the affection and the understanding between us, the permission to speak honestly to each other without barriers. Knowing that the understanding was there for both of us, I still have difficulty. 30 years later, he could find me again. I’m confident of that. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but hope springs eternal.”

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support, advice or just to talk, you can contact the National LGBT+ Helpline at 1800 929 539.