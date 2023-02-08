Hinge reveals most prominent dating trends for LGBTQ+ community

On Thursday, February 2, Hinge published its first-ever LGBTQ+ report, highlighting trends among queer daters. The study explains the community’s most prominent dating obstacles and offers advice on overcoming these barriers.

Beyond the Talking Stage: Hinge’s 2023 LGBTQIA+ DATE Report “was intentionally designed to look at the specific needs of the queer community and fill in the gaps of information available on how we love,” Hinge’s Love and Connection Expert, Moe Ari Brown commented. “We hope LGBTQIA+ daters worldwide will feel supported in becoming better communicators and are inspired to love in the way that feels most authentic to them.”

The study states that 57% of the queer community notes lack of communication as the top hindrance when dating. Furthermore, 89% of respondents find a first date successful if there is good conversation and will be twice as likely to meet up a second time compared to if the encounter focuses on physical intimacy.

Trans Hinge users are leading the way in fostering open communication, a result of ensuring their identities are properly understood and that their dating goals align with their potential partner’s. According to the report, 71% of trans daters plan to lay out expectations about the type of relationship they want before the first date in 2023.

Fear of Exploration (FOE) is also highlighted as a key issue for some LGBTQ+ daters. Bisexual people are said to be three times more likely to have never had a queer dating experience, largely due to FOE and biphobia. However, on a positive note and to put these daters’ concerns to bed so to speak, Hinge also revealed that 80% of LGBTQ+ daters are open to being someone’s first queer experience.

Offering advice on making it past the ‘talking stage’, the popular dating app says “people must practice getting comfortable with transparency and have an open conversation with potential dates”. For those who make it to the first date, Hinge adds that in order to turn it into a second, “avoiding the small talk and diving into a meaningful discussion about their intentions,” is the way forward.

To read the full report, click here.