7 unique queer Valentine's Day gifts for the special someone in your life

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re spending time with a friend, date, or long-term partner, we have found gifts for every adorable queer in your life.
Friendship Bracelets from In Rainbows
These customisable friendship-style beaded bracelets are available in any of your favourite queer colours. You can add letters too if you want to include your pronouns or queer identities for an extra quid!
They’re made by Alli McKee, an artist from County Down in Northern Ireland who makes custom badges, pins, prints, jewellery, and beanies that centre queer Pride. What’s more, every sale from his shop helps fund his medical transition!
Matching t-shirts from GCN
Nothing says love quite like matching t-shirts for you and your Valentine. With designs like ‘Queer AF’, ‘Pride is a Protest’, and ‘Trans Rights are Human Rights’, you’ll be turning heads and supporting LGBTQ+ rights.
All of the shirts are printed locally in Dublin, made from 100% Organic Cotton, and are vegan and cruelty-free. Plus, all proceeds from the shop support GCN so we can keep your favourite magazine freely available.
Beautiful prints from Sarah Oh Draws
Sara is a queer artist based in Dublin and their work focuses on non-binary identities and alternative forms of beauty. They highlight the beauty in characteristics like crooked teeth, unibrows, and wide noses. If you’re looking for tote bags, prints, colouring books, stickers or handmade cards, their colourful and abstract portraits are beautiful.
The Perfect Valentine Card from Weird Watercolours
Whether you’re in love or just very attached to your one-night stand, you’ll find an adorable Valentine’s card for the person in your life from Weird Watercolours. Abi and Audrey are partners in love who own a card printing company with designs, “heavily influenced by memes culture and queerness, with a twist of Irish nostalgia.”
A lovely comic from tiny greens
If you are in search of wall art, Kate Escolin has an array of adorable and affordable comic prints available. She’s a freelance illustrator and visual artist based in Kildare, Ireland. She uses a soft colour-pallet with bold lines to portray raw emotional honesty in her work. Check out her store for a selection of love-themed prints like ‘We Will Be Okay’ and ‘And You Love Me’. She’s also available for personal commissions and freelance projects.
Hilarious cross-stitch from Ciara Purdy Pictures
Ciara creates a ton of creative cross-stitches in what she describes as pop culture and profanity home decor. In addition to a range of hilarious cross-stitch creations, her store includes scrabble frames and embroidery with a hint of vulgarity.
A break-up-friendly candle from D8DesignCo
Let’s be honest, Valentine’s Day isn’t a day we always feel like celebrating, but you can still listen to your favourite playlist, enjoy some chocolates, and light an appropriately sarcastic candle like this one from D8DesignCo. Check out their shop for a full selection of candles and homewares.
These queer Valentine’s Day gifts are a fun way to show someone you care, and as a bonus, you get to support some local LGBTQ+ creators in Ireland.
