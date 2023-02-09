We’re hiring! GCN seeks a Content Editor, Multimedia Journalist and Commercial Executive

GCN, Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ press, is hiring for three new positions to play vital roles in our small but ambitious team. Are you a journalist or writer wanting to build your career in Ireland’s media? Or perhaps a competent, friendly, dynamic person with an aptitude for sales? If so, then these opportunities could be for you!

GCN is hiring a Content Editor

We’re looking for someone to work alongside our small but ambitious team to oversee the publication of GCN magazine, Ireland’s longest-running LGBTQ+ publication.

As the GCN Content Editor, you will be responsible for creating and producing the magazine. In addition, you will lead GCN’s mission to provide Ireland’s queer community with full listings of everything that’s going on in LGBTQ+ Ireland.

You will also be part of the web content team, creating and editing web stories, articles, listicles, and other content for our thriving website to help us grow and engage with our audience.

The role requires a person with the ability to work on their own initiative and collaborate with community groups, community leaders, our readers, brands, and all other stakeholders to deliver a vital community resource at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.

BENEFITS

By working with GCN you’ll make a difference to the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland.

You will also gain hands-on experience in content creation, editing, copywriting, journalism, SEO, and WordPress, with the scope to introduce new initiatives. As the GCN Content Editor, you will also be in regular contact with other media reps and PR agencies giving you invaluable media connections across Ireland.

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING

Writing, proofreading & editing features, interviews, and other content for the magazine.

Commissioning writers and photographers for the magazine.

Coaching new writers and volunteers on placement with GCN.

Working alongside GCN’s designer, Head of Digital, Marketing & Development, and Group Manager to produce and design the print edition.

Writing, proofreading, and editing content for GCN.ie.

Research for features, interviews, and other content.

Management, monitoring and updating all GCN community and social listings, printed and online.

Liaising with the Head of Digital, Marketing & Development to suggest and create news and feature content for GCN.ie.

With the management team, ensure the style guide is constantly refreshed.

Being part of the GCN staff team in the creative development of GCN online and in print; and in the creative development and staging of events.

Training will be provided on the job, but previous writing, editing and mentoring experience are preferred. In addition, knowledge of SEO would be an advantage.

Please submit your application to [email protected] with your CV, and samples of your work or writing portfolio.

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday, March 10, 2023.



This role is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Pobal through the Community Services Programme.

Applicants must be in receipt of Jobseeker’s Benefit (JB), Jobseeker’s Assistance (JA), one-parent family payment (OPF), or Jobseeker Transitional Payment.

GCN is hiring a Multimedia Journalist

We are hiring someone to create content in various digital formats for GCN.

As the GCN Multimedia Journalist, you will be responsible for the creation, production, & editing of multimedia content for our website and social media platforms.

You will be part of the web content team, creating and editing web stories, articles, listicles, and other content for our thriving website to help us grow and engage with our audience.

With the rise of digital media and GCN’s ever-growing digital presence, this is a crucial position in building our robust multimedia portfolio.

BENEFITS

By working with GCN you’ll make a difference to the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland.

You will also gain hands-on experience in content creation, editing, copywriting, journalism, social media management, SEO, and WordPress, with the scope to introduce new initiatives.

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING

Write daily and long-form content for GCN.ie , liaising on a basis with the team to pitch and discuss high-quality content for GCN’s audience.

Assist in reviewing and editing content.

Create and edit video & multimedia content, managing budgets for specific projects when appropriate.

Organise and facilitate live streams and event coverage across GCN’s digital channels.

Liaise with contributing journalists, photographers, and videographers.

Manage incoming press requests and article pitches.

Work with other LGBTQ+ organisations on various projects, including events, campaigns, and initiatives.

Assist the Digital Team in managing, sharing, and promoting content, products, and events on GCN’s website and across all social media channels, ensuring they are delivered seamlessly across all platforms.

Liaise with the advertising department to ensure website content supports clients’ requests.

Training will be provided on the job, but previous writing and audio/video editing would be an advantage.

Please submit your application to [email protected] with a CV, and samples of your work or audio/video portfolio.

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday, February 17, 2023.

This role is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Pobal through the Community Services Programme.

Applicants must be in receipt of Jobseeker’s Benefit (JB), Jobseeker’s Assistance (JA), one-parent family payment (OPF), or Jobseeker Transitional Payment.

GCN is hiring a Commercial & Fundraising Executive

GCN is hiring a competent, friendly, dynamic Commercial & Fundraising Executive to look after revenue streams for the organisation.

The Commercial & Fundraising Executive will identify funding and fundraising opportunities, connect to businesses, and build relationships, showing them why advertising through Ireland’s LGBTQ+ media and partnering with GCN is advantageous for their brands.

A bonus structure based on sales is available.

The role requires a person with the ability to work on their own initiative and collaborate with community groups, community leaders, our readers, brands, and all other stakeholders to deliver a vital community resource at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.

BENEFITS

By working with GCN you’ll make a difference to the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland.

You will also gain hands-on experience in workflow, generating sales, dealing with new & existing community & commercial partners, and managing budgets & targets, with the scope to introduce new initiatives. As the GCN Commercial & Fundraising Executive, you will also be in regular contact with other media reps, NGOs, state-sponsored funding agencies and media/creative agencies, giving you invaluable connections across Ireland.

REQUIREMENTS

Ability Skills: Computer Literacy (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Creativity, Interpersonal Skills, Sales/Marketing

Competency Skills: Collaboration, Initiative, Management, Networking, Communications, and Interpersonal Skills.

Additional Skills: Excellent spoken & written English, Proficient in Google Ad Manager and CRM.

Manage time effectively and balance multiple work demands, working to tight deadlines and meeting targets within budget.

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING

Operating and managing a CRM database.

Working to monthly and yearly targets and setting d eadlines for GCN and its commercial partners.

In partnership with the Group Manager, researching and working on funding applications for the organisation.

Working on creating partnerships with other organisations and businesses (community and commercial).

Selling across platforms with a specific focus on revenue through print and digital channels, fostering sponsorship opportunities.

Working with existing and new clients to provide them with the best marketing plan based on their budget and business needs. This includes specific knowledge of print advertising, display ads, and GCN’s digital offering.

Fostering sustainable and ongoing working relationships with clients and brands that are mutually beneficial.

Guiding clients creatively through how best to speak to GCN’s audience. This includes assistance with and guidance on practices for display ads and social media ads and campaigns.

Responsible for collating and submitting all relevant materials for records, including post-campaign reports for clients & partners.

Supporting monthly reconciliation process with the finance team.

Help maintain online fundraising platforms and associated communication tools.

Work collaboratively with colleagues across the organisation to maximise fundraising income and nurture a supportive fundraising culture.

Previous experience would be desirable but optional. Training will be given on the job.

Please apply to [email protected] with a cover letter and CV.

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday, February 24th.

Experience at lower levels will be considered if the candidate can demonstrate extensive knowledge or transferable solid skills in key areas, alongside and willingness and desire to learn to advance their career.



GCN is a registered charity: 20034580

GCN define diversity as valuing everyone as an individual – we appreciate all our employees, volunteers, readers, contributors, and clients as people. Harnessing these differences creates a productive environment in which everybody feels valued, where their talents are fully utilised and organisational and personal goals are met.

We are committed to employment practices that promote diversity and inclusion in employment regardless of age, disability, gender identity, sex, marriage & civil partnership status, pregnancy and maternity status, race, religion, or belief.

Please note we reserve the right to close or extend this position depending on application numbers. Therefore, we would urge candidates to apply as soon as possible.