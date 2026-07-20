HIV organisations team up to march in Cork Community Pride parade

Positive Cork and Poz Vibe Tribe are teaming up to bring unprecedented representation for people living with HIV to Cork Community Pride. The inaugural edition of the volunteer-led parade takes place on Sunday, August 2.

The collaboration was spearheaded by Will Kennedy and Chris Cavanagh Costa of Positive Cork, a peer support group for people living with HIV, and their friends, families and allies. They reached out to Poz Vibe Tribe, offering support in promoting their landmark ‘You, Me & HIV’ campaign, as well as the U=U movement. Chris then joined the Tribe at Dublin Pride, seeing how they marked the occasion.

Now, all eyes turn to the Rebel County! Poz Vibe Tribe is ready to travel down south, bringing its signature style of party-meets-protest to Cork Community Pride, complete with a classic HIV colour palette of red, black and white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POZ VIBE TRIBE (@pozvibepod)

The organisations are also calling on all WAGS (wives, allies and girlfriends) to come out in support and solidarity with all of the wonderful Positive people in their lives.

Speaking about the occasion, Chris Cavanagh Costa said, “I’m excited to draw on the many years of activism carried out by individuals in Cork and look forward to bringing together the community of people living with HIV and their families, friends and allies.”

Will Kennedy added, “No one fights HIV alone, community treats and heals what treatment cannot.”

Adrian Duggan of the Poz Vibe Tribe shared, “It’s important that the communities of people living with and affected by HIV are at the forefront of conversations and decisions that pertain to their health and wellbeing. This collaboration between Positive Cork & POZ Vibe Tribe is a first of its kind, and it demonstrates that solidarity between HIV communities, wherever they’re based, is how we actually shift the culture – not just the science.

“U=U is a medical fact, but it only becomes common knowledge when we’re the ones telling the story.”

Cork Community Pride takes place on August 1 and 2. For more information, click here.