Hunky Jesus contest makes huge return and our prayers have been answered

To celebrate Easter on April 9, over 10,000 people gathered in San Francisco’s Dolores Park for a hot-as-hell Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary costume contest. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is responsible for blessing us with this Sunday service, which beyond the competition, also included an array of performances from local drag acts and artists.

Described to be the annual event’s biggest-ever edition, prayers were answered as 50 contestants, including three ensemble groups, battled it out for the coveted crowns. The 2023 theme was ‘Peep Show’, and audiences were treated to an egg-cellent array of Hunky Jesus interpretations, including Poppers Jesus, Mid-Life Crisis Jesus and Balenciaga Jesus.

Non-binary Mary/Jesus at the Hunky Jesus/Foxy Mary competition by the Big Easy Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence pic.twitter.com/nK3530CspO — James Cullen (@AccidentalCajun) April 10, 2023

Taking the top prize in the Hunky Jesus contest, however, was Haus of Jesus, an ensemble cast that nailed their performance on the big stage and fought off stiff competition from the likes of Oily Jesus.

Haus of Jesus win Hunky Jesus 2023! Second place goes to Oiled-Up Jesus. Honorable mention for “immaculately pregnant” Foxy Mary. pic.twitter.com/4KuMMKU1PG — Dan Gentile (@Dannosphere) April 10, 2023

In the Foxy Mary category, Free Choice Mary emerged victorious, sending a powerful message with her appearance.

“When the angel came to me, he said, ‘Do you want to have this baby?’ and I said OK,” she stated, impersonating the religious icon.

“He gave me a choice…But a lot of my son’s fans don’t respect that choice for other people.”

This sacrilegious party has been a San Franciscan tradition for over 40 years, with the first celebration held in 1979. In those days, it was only “a small community even in Collingwood Park,” but my, how things have changed.

Hey, America, a reminder that San Francisco DOES celebrate religious holidays As shown by the major competition today for Hunky Jesus of 2023 pic.twitter.com/VKmQmxH2qB — Leadership and democracy are back! (@Carioca_Twin) April 10, 2023

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have been organising the event since its (immaculate) conception, with the non-profit using drag and religious imagery to promote LGBTQ+ rights. Its work focuses on exposing bigotry in the face of sexual intolerance and on using humour and satire to discuss issues of gender and morality.

The group has grown throughout the US, Canada and other parts of the world, where its activism has helped to raise money for many LGBTQ+-related causes.