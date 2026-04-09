Idaho capital introduces rainbow flagpoles in response to Pride flag ban

With new legislation in Idaho effectively banning Pride flags from being flown at government buildings, the Boise City Council is showing their support for their LGBTQ+ constituents. Just a week after Pride flags were removed from Boise City Hall, the city council has covered flagpoles in the colours of the Progress Pride flag. City Hall also sports a rainbow banner that reads, “Creating a city for everyone”.

The Pride flag ban began in Idaho in 2025 when the state passed a law permitting only ‘official’ flags to be flown by government buildings. However, the Boise City Council attempted to bypass the ban by adopting the Pride flag as an official flag of the city.

Idaho lawmakers responded last month by increasing anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions with House Bill 561. The new bill specifically outlines which flags are acceptable to fly, with the Pride flag absent from the list. The bill was introduced by Rep. Ted Hill and was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 31.

Specific language included in the Idaho bill prohibits official city flags adopted after 2022, demonstrating that banning the Pride flag was an intended goal. A daily fine has also been introduced for buildings that violate the law.

Both the Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean have been vocal in their support for LGBTQ+ rights and their opposition to the state’s regressive legislation. McLean has confirmed both her support and the legality of the colourful flagpoles, insisting they are “in full compliance” with the law, which does not mention any restrictions on flagpoles. Boise City Hall has also added multicoloured lights that project shades of the rainbow onto the building’s exterior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Lauren McLean (@boise_mayor)

Rep. Ted Hill suggested that Idaho lawmakers expected city officials to exploit a loophole in his bill regarding Pride flags, but he is unsure whether additional legislation will be written in an attempt to hinder Boise’s displays of inclusivity.

No matter how Idaho lawmakers choose to proceed, Boise’s mayor and city council have made it exceptionally clear that queer people are more than welcome in their city.