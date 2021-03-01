Imagine Dragons frontman donates $1 million home to LGBTQ+ youth charity

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, has donated his childhood home worth $1 million to a charity that will use it as a centre for LGBTQ+ youth.

The Imagine Dragons singer who is a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community will donate the home as part of Encircle‘s ‘$8 Million, Eight Houses’ campaign.

Both Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, will serve as honorary co-chairs of Encircle’s new campaign. In a joint statement they said:

“Encircle is about bringing young LGBTQ+ people and their families together, by including the community and strengthening the bonds that connect us,” Reynolds and Volkman said in a joint statement.

“Being a part of this organization means so much to both of us and we know the house Dan grew up in will be a loving and supportive home to every young LGBTQ+ person who crosses the threshold.”

Reynolds appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, February 25, along with Tim Cook of Apple and Ryan Smith of Qualtrics where he discussed the campaign. Combined, they are donating $4 million to Encircle.

“I’ve watched throughout my life the difficult path that LGBT+ youth have, especially coming from homes of faith,” he said.

“Now to know, with my mum and dad’s blessing, I was able to purchase the home for them and it’s going to be the first Encircle home in Las Vegas – that’s powerful for me.”

This year, we can change the future for LGBTQ+ youth in eight communities. With the help of @tim_cook, @ryanqualtrics, and @danreynolds we are raising $8 million dollars to build 8 new Encircle homes, to support LGBTQ+ youth and their families across the US. pic.twitter.com/3EwoEqZnPP — Encircle (@encircle2gether) February 25, 2021

Encircle is a resource centre for LGBTQ+ youth and their families providing vital mental health services.

“Studies repeatedly have shown that LGBT+ youth across the country struggle with depression and suicidality far more than their heterosexual peers, and the pandemic has made that sense of isolation so many feel harder than ever before,” Encircle CEO Stephanie Larsen said in a statement to the press.

“We strive to give these kids a positive and loving environment that builds support within their communities where they can realize their full potential, and it works — we have not lost a single youth to suicide.”