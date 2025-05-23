Indeed drops Dublin Pride sponsorship amid wider corporate withdrawals

Indeed, the famous website for jobseekers, has withdrawn from its partnership with Dublin Pride this year. The news comes amid a broader exodus of companies from Pride sponsorships in Ireland and abroad, in part linked to the Trump administration’s efforts to pull back on DEI programmes.

As reported by The Journal, Dublin Pride Co-CEO Jamie Kenny has confirmed that Indeed has decided to step back from their partnership after years of sponsoring the parade. At the time of writing, Indeed has yet to comment on the decision.

Speaking to The Journal, Kenny said this was part of wider corporate withdrawals. “We are however aware that a number of companies are faced with the consequences or [uncertainty] based on tariffs at the minute, so there may be financial considerations they need to make, especially if they rely on US governmental contracts,” he said.

“It is case-by-case and not as clear-cut or simple as it may seem,” Kenny added.

In addition to Indeed, other companies have taken the decision to no longer partner with Dublin Pride. Kenny said it is “disappointing” to see companies pull out of the partnerships.

He added that “this is in part due to decisions we made based on the high values we expect from any organisation joining the Parade, and in part based on the anti DEI policies of the Trump administration”.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, which aim to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other traditionally underrepresented groups. Trump’s order explicitly stated these policies “threaten the safety of American men, women, and children” by potentially undermining individual merit in job selection.

This resulted in several corporate sponsors backing away from their partnerships with Pride parades in the US and other parts of the world. In the UK, a Pride parade due to take place in West Sussex faces being cancelled due to the difficulty in securing sponsorships.

While some companies have pulled out of their partnerships with Dublin Pride, Kenny said: “Thankfully, the vast majority of companies who join the Parade each year have renewed their commitment to diversity and inclusion and will be with us on O’Connell Street at the end of June.”