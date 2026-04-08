Irish language LGBTQ+ arts festival Bród na Gaeltachta launches first artist residency programme

Bród na Gaeltachta, Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ arts festival rooted in the Gaeltacht, is launching Ceangal, a new artist residency programme. Set to take place from June 22 to 29, the programme will see artists create work that engages with language, Gaeltacht life, culture, and queer identity.

Started in 2021, Bród na Gaeltachta is an arts festival that celebrates queer culture, language, and creativity. Each year, the festival brings a bold and dynamic programme to the scenic Falcarragh, a Gaeltacht town and townland in County Donegal.

The festival received national and international praise for bringing together queer artists, performers, musicians, community development workers, and cultural leaders. In 2023, the festival also won the Event of the Year title at the GALAS, Ireland’s LGBTQ+ awards.

To mark their 5th anniversary, Bród na Gaeltachta has created Ceangal, a new programme of artist residencies in partnership with other organisations. The partners include Pobail le Chéile, a community-led organisation supporting social inclusion and local development; The Songhouse, a creative retreat space focused on traditional song and storytelling; and An tSean Bheairic, a cultural and Irish language hub offering event space and workshops.

The programme will feature a total of three residencies for individual artists, offering a €1,000 fee, with travel and accommodation provided. The programme will provide opportunities for the artists to share their work as part of the Bród na Gaeltachta festival programme.

Speaking about the new initiative, festival director Pól Penrose said, “This residency is about connecting artists with the spirit of the Gaeltacht and our commitment to celebrating our growing communities.

“We’re excited to see bold and thoughtful work emerge from this programme that centres our magical Gaeltacht community at its core as we celebrate 5 years of Bród na Gaeltachta”

The deadline to apply for Ceangal is April 23, 2026. For more information, visit Bród na Gaeltachta’s website or contact [email protected].