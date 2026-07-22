New York Irish-American LGBTQ+ activist Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy passes away

Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy, an Irish-American who fought for LGBTQ+ inclusion and rights and greatly celebrated the community in New York City, has died. The Irish Consulate in New York announced the news on July 20, calling D’Arcy “a pillar of the New York City Irish community” and a “proud Irish-American” who dedicated her life to promoting a “diverse and inclusive vision of the Irish diaspora.”

D’Arcy’s parents immigrated from Co. Offaly and Tipperary in the 1920s to New York City. She was raised in Manhattan and later moved to Jackson Heights in Queens.

D’Arcy fought against the ban on LGBTQ+ organisations participating in New York City’s 5th Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, later starting her own St. Pat’s for All parade in Sunnyside, Queens. Her new event celebrated and brought together the communities that organisers shunned.

On St. Pat’s for All’s website, D’Arcy is described as “a proud feminist, community activist, writer, editor, teacher, and social worker.” She served as the parade’s chair starting in 2007, the year it was founded.

In 2015, D’Arcy spoke to IrishCentral, saying, “Immigrants, families, artists, human rights organisations and progressive city leaders have made St. Pat’s For All the highlight of the St. Patrick’s season in New York City.”

Kathleen was also a key member of Lavender and Green Alliance, a New York-based Irish LGBTQ+ organisation which promotes equality, visibility, and community.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy, a pillar of the New York City Irish community. A proud Irish-American, Kathleen dedicated her life to promoting a diverse and inclusive vision of the Irish diaspora. Kathleen will be remembered for her fight for… pic.twitter.com/5uZQ3qeuLE — Irish Consulate NYC (@IrelandinNY) July 20, 2026

A decorated activist, she received the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad in 2016. She was honoured at a state dinner in Dublin by former President Michael D. Higgins.

“The central role you play for the Irish Community in the United States has a very positive, far-reaching impact, not the least with the LGBT community in New York,” wrote former Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan in an announcement about D’Arcy.

“Her life and legacy will live on in the communities she helped to shape,” the consulate said. “The Consulate sends our deepest condolences to Kathleen’s friends, family, and the St Pat’s For All team during this difficult time.”

Rest in power, Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy.