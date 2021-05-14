Choose which Irish LGBTQ+ charity profits from Spotlight Oral Care's Gleaming With Pride campaign

Spotlight Oral Care Co-Founders Dr Lisa and Vanessa Creaven are delighted to announce the launch of the Spotlight Oral Care Gleaming with Pride campaign. A new Limited Edition Pride Sonic Toothbrush will be available to purchase, with all of the profits going directly to the LGBTQ+ charity or organisation of the public’s choice.

As part of Spotlight Oral Care’s ongoing community-building initiatives, this Summer, the company is shining a light on the vital work LGBTQ+ communities and organisations do across Ireland, UK and the US.

Supporting LGBTQ+ communities and organisations in their vital advocacy and community-building work around the world, this special campaign is launching across all three of Spotlight Oral Care’s regions. Followers and customers of the brand are invited to nominate the LGBTQ+ charity or organisation they feel deserves to smile this Pride. The three shortlisted charities in each region will be highlighted and showcased across Spotlight Oral Care’s social channels before the public chooses the final winning organisations.

Dr Lisa and Dr Vanessa Creaven, Dentists and Spotlight Oral Care Founders, commented on the launch of the limited-edition Pride sonic, “We are so excited to launch our brand new Limited Edition Pride Sonic Toothbrush. We’re asking everyone to get involved by nominating the charity or organisation they feel deserves to win. It’s time to spread the word, share a smile, and join us as we reflect, celebrate and support LGBTQ+ communities everywhere.’’

Designed with the same technology as the original Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush, this Limited Edition Pride Sonic features a graduated rainbow blend informed by the iconic Pride Rainbow Flag. Complete with purple Travel Case and orange Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush Replacement Heads, every colour of the flag, and member of the LGBTQ+ community, is represented with pride.

Spotlight Oral Care’s Sonic Toothbrush uses professionally designed sonic technology which allows the gentle feel of a manual toothbrush, with an actual deep clean effect. Intense high frequency and wide amplitude brush movements ensure both toothpaste and oxygen are delivered to even the most inaccessible areas of the mouth.

Ger Byrne, Spotlight Oral Care Creative Director commented, “From working on LGBTQ+ campaigns and fundraisers in the past, I have learned a lot about the positive impact a great campaign can have. We want this toothbrush to brighten your morning, make you feel good about your smile, and help you to feel good about being true to yourself.”

Nominations for the Gleaming with Pride campaign will open today on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and will close at the end of the month. There are so many worthy charities in Ireland who are so deserving but please consider nominating GCN when casting your vote here.