Irish media watchdog engaging with EU over Grok's explicit images of women and children

Ireland’s media watchdog, Coimisiún na Meán, has said it is engaging with the European Commission in response to reports that Grok is being used to create explicit images of women and children.

The AI tool, created by Elon Musk, introduced an ‘edit image’ feature last month that allows users to ask Grok to modify images. As The Guardian reports, the tool has been used to create and share sexualised and degrading non-consensual imagery. While the feature does not allow for full nudity, it may be used to create images of people in revealing underwear or sexually suggestive positions.

According to The Irish Times, Coimisiún na Meán, along with the UK’s media regulator Ofcom, has brought its concerns to the European Commission. In a statement issued to RTÉ, the watchdog also reiterated that the creation of child sexual abuse material and other non-consensual intimate imagery is illegal, and, as a result, social media platforms have an obligation to respond to such reports.

Coimisiún na Meán added that, under the Digital Services Act, the European Commission oversees large online platforms and is required to “assess and mitigate risks that their services may create in relation to the proliferation of illegal content online.”

Ofcom, meanwhile, said it has made urgent contact with X over the issue and that tackling illegal online harm and protecting children are “urgent priorities” for the regulator. A spokesperson for the group said that they are “aware of serious concerns raised about a feature on Grok on X that produces undressed images of people and sexualised images of children.”

Coimisiún na Meán has urged social media users to report any child sexual abuse material and non-consensual imagery through in-platform reporting features or to Coimisiún na Meán directly. Reports of illegal online content can also be made anonymously through Hotline.ie.