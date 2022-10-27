Irish queer musician PureGrand to premiere pop documentary this November

Songwriter and producer, PureGrand (Luke Faulkner), is releasing a new LGBTQ+ documentary that chronicles his experience as an independent Irish pop artist and creator.

The process for new artists breaking into Ireland’s thriving queer music scene is varied. While it often involves musicians busking on Grafton Street and performing small gigs in local pubs, that isn’t always the case. PureGrand’s new documentary describes the meticulous and exciting process of independently producing an album from home.

PureGrand: The Video! was filmed over the course of two years beginning in 2020. It follows Faulkner’s creative process and gives us a close look at his personal journey of producing his debut music album, False Starts, which was released on March 25 of this year.



In the documentary, Faulkner as PureGrand shares his own experience as a DIY pop artist in Ireland. He describes this modern way of creating music as a “unique and often frustrating process.” In the documentary, the LGBTQ+ songwriter also explores the contradiction of being a creator in what feels like a simultaneously more accessible yet increasingly competitive music world.

With a sound inspired by early 2000s pop music, False Starts has a nostalgic vibe that manages to capture the quarter life crisis experience of a person feeling stunted in their mid-twenties by factors out of their control. PureGrand enjoys using pop music as a vehicle for self expression, and describes his style as being informed by 20th century media and influenced by pop culture.

PureGrand is a triple threat of sorts. He’s an Irish photographer, filmmaker and musician who has been making music since 2016. You can check out some of his previous work where he’s developed videos and photography for other Irish pop artists including Jack Rua, Babylamb, CMAT, ELKAE and GMG. He’s also directed films that have been shown at the 2021 GAZE International LGBTQ+ festival in Dublin and the 2022 Galway Film Fleadh.

PureGrand: The Video! premieres on November 2 at 8pm on PureGrand’s YouTube channel. Check out the trailer below:

