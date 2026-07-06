American singer John Grant surprises fans with secret Navan Pride gig

Navan Pride brought its celebrations to a spectacular close with a surprise performance from acclaimed American singer-songwriter John Grant, who played an intimate secret gig at The Lantern in Co Meath on June 20. Organisers and fans have since described the evening as a historic moment for the town’s LGBTQ+ community.

Grant, an openly gay artist renowned for his emotionally honest songwriting, travelled to Navan to perform an exclusive set that organisers had kept under wraps until the event. The performance marked the culmination of what Navan Pride described as an “unbelievably successful week” of celebrations.

Sharing their excitement afterwards, the organisation thanked the musician for making the journey to what they affectionately called “a little old Pride in Co Meath”.

“Dreams came true last night for so many in this town,” organisers said in an Instagram post. “The Boy from Michigan truly made history for our town and for our town’s LGBTQ+ community and allies.”

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Grant first rose to prominence as the lead singer of alternative rock band The Czars before establishing a celebrated solo career. His deeply confessional work explores themes including growing up gay in a conservative religious environment, addiction and living with HIV. His openness and vulnerability have earned him widespread critical acclaim and a devoted international following.

The singer has also collaborated with Irish country-pop star CMAT on the track ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight?’, further strengthening his connection with Irish audiences.

Navan Pride expressed heartfelt gratitude to Grant following the performance, writing: “Thank you, John, you are the GMF! We’re forever indebted to you… and great pronunciation of An Uaimh!”

The evening also showcased performances from support acts Happy Is Quinn and XXDarkMarXX, both of whom were praised by organisers for helping create a memorable atmosphere from the outset.

As Navan Pride reflected on the occasion, organisers summed up the significance of the night: “It truly was a life-changing night. We all felt it, and we’re still basking in the warmth of the occasion. This is a night that will stay with Navan Pride and with so many of us for years to come.”