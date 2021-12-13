John Whaite and Johannes Radebe set for Strictly Come Dancing finals after emotional performance

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe have continued to stun Strictly Come Dancing audiences with their dazzling performances that make us cheer for queer.

In their latest semi-final advancing performance, the pair swept the ballroom with their intimate Couple’s Choice performance to Hometown Glory by Adele. Whaite dedicated his and Radebe’s routine to ‘the people who perhaps feel a bit afraid in life’, saying ‘it does get better’.

Head judge Shirley Ballas called the dance “stunningly beautiful”, and the couple is, well-deservingly, advancing into finals.

Actually, though, our weeping began even before the performance began when Whaite and Radebe reflected on what it means for them to be the competition’s first all-male pairing. The couple brought to tears at viewer reactions, discussed the powerful importance of this representation for themselves and other queer children watching the show from at home, who may not be out yet.

Whaite publicly recalled first coming out as a 14-year-old to his teacher in a small town in Wigan, who promptly broke his trust by telling his family.

Though he admittedly wasn’t yet ready for his family to know, thankfully, they were extremely supportive. His sisters even defended him against homophobic bullies that targeted Whaite. Now that is some good allyship.

With the country’s brutal history, including Margaret Thatcher’s Section 28 legislation that banned the “promotion” of homosexuality by schools and local authorities, the positive impact of the duos monumental performances is evident in the mass viewer responses throughout social media.

Afterwards, Whaite showed gratitude towards the BBC for allowing them to be the Strictly Come Dancing show’s first all-male couple and helping to normalise LGBTQ+ representation.

Throughout this historic season of increased queer presence, Whaite and Radebe have brought the fire with intense tangos and stunning ballroom duets. With their undeniable talent and queer greatness, it’s pretty clear who we’ll be cheering for in the finals on December 18.

