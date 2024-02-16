Midlands' first LGBTQ+ club night Klub Kwen is coming to Athlone

The Midlands is getting a new LGBTQ+ club night, Klub Kwén, featuring Athlone drag collective, The Haus of Kwén. The event will kick off in The Venue in Athlone at 9pm on Friday, February 16, with a Gayentine’s show full of glamour and entertainment.

Hosted by Kwén’s Haus Director Tess Tickles, the queen will get the party started win an amazing drag show. She will be joined by the amazing performers Domino, Kobrah Kage, ÉIRESURE, Sassy Weef, Jackie Off and Madz Anxiety, who is making their debut performance.

In addition to an evening of comedy and lip-syncing, the Gayentine’s show will offer guests an exciting raffle, with prizes including a dinner for two, €50 voucher, Werk!Fest tickets, and more.

Following the drag show, DJ Annie Banter will take over the Klub Kwén after party with electrifying dance beats from 10pm until 2am.

Athlone has a thriving queer community with the Midlands LGBT+ Project hosting the town’s first-ever Heartlands Pride festival in November 2023. Pride-goers raved about the club nights hosted during the three-day event, but dedicated queer nightlife spaces are still lacking across the Midlands.

Speaking about the launch of Klub Kwén, Tess said, “Bringing a queer club night to Athlone is so important to the visibility and sustainability of the local LGBTQ+ community.”

She added, “It’s the first of its kind in the Midlands and we are so excited. The reaction to our residency has been amazing thus far, we have our regular faces every show and always new faces coming each time.”

Tess said, “We are hoping to run Klub Kwén every two months and eventually build it up to become a monthly event in Athlone along with our show.”

Tickets to Klub Kwén’s fabulous Gayentine’s show are still available from €11.70. Don’t miss out on this dazzling celebration of love!