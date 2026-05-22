Irish queer musician duets with Kylie Minogue at documentary launch party

Kylie Minogue’s new documentary was released earlier this week, on Wednesday, May 20, and the pop star celebrated with a launch party in London. Irish musician and huge Kylie fan, Rudi Douglas, was hired to play piano covers of Minogue’s catalogue for the event, and they ended up duetting for multiple songs.

Rudi Douglas, of Blanchardstown, has been a big fan of Kylie Minogue for a long time. A few years ago, he even had the opportunity to attend an intimate 300-person gig of Kylie’s thanks to being in the top 0.1% of her listeners on Spotify.

Originally instructed to play piano instrumentals at the event, for which the musician had prepared thirty of Minogue’s songs, a Netflix team member heard him sing during soundcheck and encouraged Douglas to sing a few songs at the event’s start. During his rendition of ‘Better The Devil You Know’, Kylie ran up to the piano and joined the Irish singer in a duet.

“I was doing ‘Better The Devil You Know’, and she just appeared like a vision,” Douglas said in an interview with RTÉ. He posted about the “magical” experience to his Instagram, saying, “My little gay heart went padam padam and exploded tonight! I can say I believe in magic”.

Douglas remained professional, continuing his rendition that had now turned into a duet with Kylie, whom he had been a fan of for so long. He posted a video of the duo singing ‘Love at First Sight’ on the night, captioning it: “I think I might be the luckiest gay alive”, and “I can’t speak for Kylie but it was love at first sight for me”.

The queer musician told The Journal, “It felt like she was my number one fan in the room. She was telling the sound team to turn my mic up!” The pair even sang some deep cuts that Minogue was surprised Douglas knew, such as ‘Say Something’.

Drag Race stars were in attendance at the launch party of the Netflix documentary, including Courtney Act, Kitty Scott-Claus and Cheryl Hole.

In addition to his music, Rudi Douglas composes medleys and posts them, along with other work, on his Instagram.