Get outta her way, because Kylie Minogue, the legend, the icon, is getting a documentary. KYLIE, the three-part series with Netflix, has been announced, and invites audiences to come into the superstar’s world.

Her first big role was in the Australian soap opera Neighbours as Charlene, and she has gone from success to success ever since. Minogue has had a long and fruitful music career spanning five decades and delivering bangers the whole way. She has had number-one hits in every decade since the ’80s, won two Grammys, and sold over 80 million records worldwide.

Kylie Minogue’s music has provided the soundtrack to countless nights in gay bars and Pride events, and this documentary is set to be an intimate exploration and behind-the-scenes look at the work and life of the Grammy-winning pop star.

According to Tudum, “In this intimate three-part documentary, Kylie Minogue opens her personal archives and reflects on a life that continues to captivate, inspire, and soundtrack multiple generations.”

“Featuring footage from home movies, personal photographs, and new interviews with Kylie herself,” the documentary is promised to focus on the woman behind it all. The show will provide a look at the inner workings of one of the most successful and long-lasting pop careers yet. It will also delve into the singer’s more difficult experiences, such as having breast cancer and living under intense scrutiny in the public eye.

Other stars to feature in the series include Kylie’s sister Dannii, host of I Kissed a Girl and I Kissed a Boy, and another iconic LGBTQ+ ally in her own right, as well as longtime collaborator Nick Cave, Jason Donovan, and Pete Waterman.

Directed by Michael Harte of Three Identical Strangers and BECKHAM, KYLIE is set to be worth a watch, no matter how much you know about the singer already. Harte is an expert at cutting decades’ worth of footage into a captivating limited series. There is no release date as of yet, so stay tuned.