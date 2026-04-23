Gay couple win RTÉ’s Home of the Year with house holding deep personal significance

A gay couple from County Kildare have been named winners of RTÉ’s Home of the Year, with their house impressing judges through its design, character and deep personal meaning. Lorcan Burke (55) and Adrian Sharp (58) built their home over 20 years ago on the latter’s family land, placing a strong emphasis on designing the property around their garden.

Mr Burke, originally from Co. Meath, runs Absolutely Fabulous Flowers in Celbridge, while Mr Sharp, who has lived in Straffan since 1979, works as a horticulturalist manager at Orchard Garden Centre, also in Celbridge.

The gay couple had known since November that their home had won Home of the Year, managing to keep the news secret despite being approached daily by curious locals ahead of the finale. Joking about their secrecy, Mr Burke said they might be contenders for the next series of The Traitors.

Speaking to RTÉ Lifestyle, Mr Burke said he was overwhelmed by the win and the standard of competition.“We were completely blown away,” he insists. “We had never expected to get as far as we did. I felt rather unworthy when I saw all the other beautiful homes, but it was lovely to be, in a sense, with your tribe, with people with a passion for interiors and their homes.”

Their home holds deep personal significance. Mr Burke described it as a symbol of their commitment to one another when they built it in 2005. Speaking to The Herald, he said, “Back then, we had no idea that it was in the realm of possibility that we would ever be able to get married or civil-partnered. When both of us were growing up, homosexuality was illegal,” he said.

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“We have been through the journey of men in our 50s, from being illegal to being legal, through the great fight of David Norris and other people who have brought us to this journey. A standout feature of the home is the weeping willow tree, around which the house was carefully planned. The tree carries special meaning for Mr Sharp, as it originated from cuttings taken from his father’s tree after his death.

The connection between house and garden is particularly evident in the bathroom, which opens onto the tree’s branches, with plants arranged around the bath. Mr Sharp noted that on some mornings, they would see birds parched on those very branches.

Despite enjoying the experience of appearing on the show, both men admitted it felt unusual watching themselves on television. The judging panel featured Siobhan Lam, Amanda Bone and the late Hugh Wallace, who died in December before the programme aired.

The couple triumphed over nine other finalists from across Ireland. Each week, viewers watched as the judges assessed homes based on individuality, functionality and clever design, with the top 10 progressing to the final.