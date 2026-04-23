Drag Race All Stars 11 announces cast full of hard-hitting favourites

The 18 queens will face-off in a bracket-style format, each fighting for their rightful place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Entertainment . Written by Nicolas Prince.

RuPaul holds up an orange, pink, and purple checkered flag in front of a smoky, red background with lasers for the All Stars 11 promo.
Image: @rupaulsdragrace via Instagram

It’s that time of year again! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has officially revealed the cast of its 11th season. With queens ranging from Season 2 icons to Season 17 rising stars, the franchise’s newest instalment premieres in May, offering 18 alumni a chance at a $200,000 grand prize. All Stars 11 will follow Season 10’s bracket format, with three brackets of six queens each, competing one at a time. The highest-performing competitors in each bracket will advance into the semi-finals, where the number of contestants will shrink until only one queen is left standing.

Here’s a quick flick through the 18 extravagant artists vying for a coveted crown and sceptre: 

 

A’keria C. Davenport
The body is back for All Stars 11, and she’s ready to serve you glamour and polished pageant perfection.

 

Dawn
All Stars 11 is waking everyone up with Dawn, the elf queen bringing bold looks and an attitude that packs a punch.

 

Lucky Starzzz
We’re all going to be thanking our Lucky Starzzz when this conceptual cartoon queen leaves us wanting more.

 

Morgan McMichaels
The performing powerhouse from Season 2 is back again to knock us dead with her talent and a taste for shade.

 

Morphine Love Dion
Season 16’s lip sync assassin is returning to show us her jaw-dropping dance moves, ensuring everyone feels the BBL effect this time around.

 

Mystique Summers
If you didn’t already know, Mystique Summers is from Chicago, and she’s going to show the girls just how windy the werkroom can get.

 

April Carrión
It’s hard to keep calm when April Carrión brings her flair back to the stage. Forget about April showers, because she’s sure to light the runway on fire.

 

Aura Mayari
Can you feel her Aura? Because this queen is high-energy, with a big personality and a wildly dangerous determination.

 

Crystal Methyd
This kooky clown has been dancing to the beat of the rhythm of the night since Season 12, and it’s crystal clear that she’s one to watch on All Stars 11.

 

Salina EsTitties
Introducing a lot of flavour and doing us a lot of favours, Salina is going to show us once and for all what her mama gave her.

 

Silky Nutmeg Ganache
It’s the reverend, it’s the doctor, it’s Silky Nutmeg Ganache ready to deliver fierce lip syncs and a ferocious personality, serving us a glass of good milk on the side.

 

Vivacious
Mother has arrived! With Ornacia by her side (or on her head), Vivacious is full of life and ready to fulfil your club kid fantasy.

 

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté
Hershii is cooking up something sweet for All Stars 11, guaranteeing fans get some tasty performances from a true entertainer.

 

Jasmine Kennedie
Jasmine frequently comes with tea, and it’s no different for Season 14’s extraordinarily entertaining and unapologetically passionate dancing queen.

 

Joey Jay
The historically gay Joey Jay is back with humour, looks, and, somewhat surprisingly, wigs. Be prepared to gag at what she’s bringing this season.

 

Kennedy Davenport
Wooo, shut up! This Texas legend is the dancing diva in all our hearts, and she’s back to annihilate the competition for a third time.

 

Sam Star
This southern belle, fresh off of Season 17, is already charming the audience, but don’t let that distract you from her wicked talent.

 

Shuga Cain
Sweet dreams are made of this: seeing Season 11’s candy-coated star grace the mainstage, guaranteeing fans a second rush.

 

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11 premieres Friday, May 8, on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, and on Paramount+ for the US and Latin America. Make sure to tune in for dynamic drama and untouchable talent.

© 2026 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.

Support GCN

GCN is a free, vital resource for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.

GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity - Charity Number: 20034580.

GCN relies on the generous support of the community and allies to sustain the crucial work that we do. Producing GCN is costly, and, in an industry which has been hugely impacted by rising costs, we need your support to help sustain and grow this vital resource.

Supporting GCN for as little as €1.99 per month will help us continue our work as Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.

Popular News

All News