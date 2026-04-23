Drag Race All Stars 11 announces cast full of hard-hitting favourites

It’s that time of year again! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has officially revealed the cast of its 11th season. With queens ranging from Season 2 icons to Season 17 rising stars, the franchise’s newest instalment premieres in May, offering 18 alumni a chance at a $200,000 grand prize. All Stars 11 will follow Season 10’s bracket format, with three brackets of six queens each, competing one at a time. The highest-performing competitors in each bracket will advance into the semi-finals, where the number of contestants will shrink until only one queen is left standing.

Here’s a quick flick through the 18 extravagant artists vying for a coveted crown and sceptre:

A’keria C. Davenport

The body is back for All Stars 11, and she’s ready to serve you glamour and polished pageant perfection.

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Dawn

All Stars 11 is waking everyone up with Dawn, the elf queen bringing bold looks and an attitude that packs a punch.

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Lucky Starzzz

We’re all going to be thanking our Lucky Starzzz when this conceptual cartoon queen leaves us wanting more.

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Morgan McMichaels

The performing powerhouse from Season 2 is back again to knock us dead with her talent and a taste for shade.

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Morphine Love Dion

Season 16’s lip sync assassin is returning to show us her jaw-dropping dance moves, ensuring everyone feels the BBL effect this time around.

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Mystique Summers

If you didn’t already know, Mystique Summers is from Chicago, and she’s going to show the girls just how windy the werkroom can get.

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April Carrión

It’s hard to keep calm when April Carrión brings her flair back to the stage. Forget about April showers, because she’s sure to light the runway on fire.

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Aura Mayari

Can you feel her Aura? Because this queen is high-energy, with a big personality and a wildly dangerous determination.

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Crystal Methyd

This kooky clown has been dancing to the beat of the rhythm of the night since Season 12, and it’s crystal clear that she’s one to watch on All Stars 11.

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Salina EsTitties

Introducing a lot of flavour and doing us a lot of favours, Salina is going to show us once and for all what her mama gave her.

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Silky Nutmeg Ganache

It’s the reverend, it’s the doctor, it’s Silky Nutmeg Ganache ready to deliver fierce lip syncs and a ferocious personality, serving us a glass of good milk on the side.

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Vivacious

Mother has arrived! With Ornacia by her side (or on her head), Vivacious is full of life and ready to fulfil your club kid fantasy.

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Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Hershii is cooking up something sweet for All Stars 11, guaranteeing fans get some tasty performances from a true entertainer.

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Jasmine Kennedie

Jasmine frequently comes with tea, and it’s no different for Season 14’s extraordinarily entertaining and unapologetically passionate dancing queen.

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Joey Jay

The historically gay Joey Jay is back with humour, looks, and, somewhat surprisingly, wigs. Be prepared to gag at what she’s bringing this season.

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Kennedy Davenport

Wooo, shut up! This Texas legend is the dancing diva in all our hearts, and she’s back to annihilate the competition for a third time.

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Sam Star

This southern belle, fresh off of Season 17, is already charming the audience, but don’t let that distract you from her wicked talent.

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Shuga Cain

Sweet dreams are made of this: seeing Season 11’s candy-coated star grace the mainstage, guaranteeing fans a second rush.

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RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 11 premieres Friday, May 8, on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, and on Paramount+ for the US and Latin America. Make sure to tune in for dynamic drama and untouchable talent.