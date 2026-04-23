Wexford Pride Inside returns with full-day celebration of local LGBTQ+ community

Wexford Pride Inside returns in 2026 for an unmissable day of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Taking over Wexford Arts Centre on Saturday, May 30, expect a vibrant event full of queer joy.

Now in its sixth year, this is Co. Wexford’s only Pride celebration. It has continued to grow since its inception, and in 2025, it moved from an outdoor to an indoor event with great success.

Wexford Pride Inside is free, family-friendly and neuroinclusive. Attendees can look forward to a showcase of LGBTQ+ musicians and performers, including emerging and established local talent, as well as an array of community vendors and organisations.

While the daytime festivities run from 12pm to 6pm, the programme also features an afterparty from 8pm. There is sure to be something for everyone, whether you would like to support a cause, enjoy the atmosphere or connect with others.

Speaking about the event on the new Wexford Pride website, organisers shared, “In 2026 it feels more important than ever that we come together as community and allies, to show once again that all LGBTQIA+ people share a place in our communities.

“With growing social injustice seen globally, and feelings of uncertainty of what is to come next, we invite you to join us, in celebrating every single one of us. Come together and celebrate your community, and yourself. Show up with PRIDE!”

The group is also inviting expressions of interest from small business vendors and volunteers who would like to get involved in the event. If interested, get in touch at [email protected].

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Wexford Pride is an entirely volunteer-led community organisation dedicated to supporting, celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community across the county. All of their events and groups focus on accountability, meaning they also work to raise the consciousness around classism, racism, anti-Traveller racism, anti-fatness, and other forms of oppression.