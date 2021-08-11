Watch: Trailer for new LGBTQ+ musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Amazon Studios have released the official new trailer for the film adaptation of the hit LGBTQ+ stage musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Starring newcomer actor Max Harwood, the film—which is based on the true story of Sheffield teenager Jamie and his hopes and aspirations of becoming a star as an out-and-proud drag queen—has been directed by Jonathan Butterell.

The feature centres around Jamie (Max Harwood), his best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel), his supportive and caring mother (Sarah Lancashire) and the local drag legend, Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) who mentors him towards his first big performance.

While his father (Ralph Ineson) remains unsupportive, along with teachers and fellow students who fail to see his authentic vision, Jamie wows all with his determination and self-assurance. In the musical spectacular, Jamie faces hardship and misunderstandings at every turn, but with the help of a few loving characters, he manages to bridge the gap between acceptance and authenticity.

Also featuring Irish actor and writer Sharon Horgan, the film will release worldwide on September 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is based on the hit LGBTQ+ musical of the same name. A West End smash, it has seen stars such as Michelle Visage, Bianca Del Rio, Shane Richie and Faye Tozer from Steps tread the boards over the years. Having cleaned up at the WhatsOnStage Awards, it was also a multiple nominee at the prestigious Laurence Olivier Awards.

It was inspired by the true life tale of Sheffield teenager Jamie Campbell who made an impact in the BBC Three documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

In an interview with BBC, Jamie shared, “The documentary has helped drive the conversation forward about gender and, after it aired, I received hundreds of messages from people who were inspired by it. But obviously I never imagined I’d have my name literally in lights.”

Check out the toe-tapping trailer below.