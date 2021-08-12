Get ready, people - the Mother Summer Block Party is coming!

The beloved queer club Mother is back, and they’re throwing a Summer Block Party! And looking at the lineup – folks, you’re in for a treat.

Taking place in National Museum of Ireland on Saturday, September 18, from 4pm to 11pm, Mother has packed in as much talent as possible to make up for lost time.

The event will be hosted by no less than the Queen of Ireland herself, Panti Bliss, and headlined by such incredible talents as the amazing Denise Chaila, the super talented Elaine Mai, Drag Race UK’s Blu Hydrangea and the awesome Mother DJs. But that’s not all – there will be an incredible 40 performers in total.

Get ready for shows from Shirley Temple Bar, Dragged Up, Davina Devine, Veda X Bitches with Wolves, SIS, Disco Utopia, Haus of W.I.G., Mockie Ah and It’s Just Cat all performing with an abundance of fabulous queens and queers.

The event will be fully seated in pods of six with picnic benches, full bars, food stalls, fab queens and live music.

Sounds incredible, right? Well, here’s what you need to know to ensure you have the ultimate Mother Summer Block Party:

*Tickets will be sold in pods of six to maintain safe physical distancing, at €270 + booking fees.

*Physical distancing measures will be in place and the event will be fully in line with Government and Public Health Guidelines.

*Please leave your bags at home. Due to added security measures, there will be no admission to customers carrying bags or backpacks.

*Masks must always be worn when not seated at your table.

*There is no mingling between tables. Stick with the pals in your pod!



With a very limited capacity, the Mother Summer Block Party is sure to be in high demand. As a result, when it sells out, a waitlist will be in operation should Covid restrictions ease before September 18.

Now that all that’s out of the way, don’t you want to know where you can get your hands on tickets? Click right here, Mother fans!