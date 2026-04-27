New resource launched for LGBTQ+ neurodivergent people in Ireland

Irish charity organisation ShoutOut has launched NeuroQueer, a new resource for LGBTQ+ neurodivergent people in Ireland. The resource includes practical tools, supports and myth-busting, as well as personal stories reflecting the queer neurodivergent experience.

Research has shown that neurodivergent people are statistically more likely to be queer. In addition to this overlap, the queer and neurodivergent experiences share similarities, with both communities having to face being seen as “outside the norm” in society.

Although in recent years there has been progress in both LGBTQ+ equality and neurodivergent awareness, people who are part of these communities still face challenges, including exclusion, misunderstanding, and a lack of tailored supports in schools, workplaces, and healthcare settings.

NeuroQueer aims to increase awareness and provide tools and supports in facing these challenges, while also exploring how queerness and neurodivergence are interlocked. The resource provides accessible and community-led information about being neurodivergent and LGBTQ+ through easily digestible personal stories.

“Too often, neurodivergent young people are spoken about instead of listened to,” said Ruadhán Ó Críodáin, Executive Director of ShoutOut.

“This resource is grounded in the principle of ‘Nothing About Us, Without Us’ and creates space for neurodivergent LGBTQI+ people to share their own experiences, in their own words. This resource is just one more example of the ways in which neurodivergent and LGBTQI+ communities overlap, support, and share experiences with each other.”

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ShoutOut is encouraging members of the community, educators, youth workers and parents to pick up NeuroQueer. The resource represents an important starting point to build an intersectional approach to inclusion and start informed conversations.

“This is a resource many of us wish we had growing up,” Ruadhán added. “We hope it helps people feel seen, understood, and less alone.”

Launched on Monday, April 27, the resource was presented at an event that brought together community members, educators, and activists. The launch featured a panel discussion with content creator Sian Conway, Black-Irish mental health activist Blezzing Dada, trans comedian Felix O’Connor, content creator Jane Casey, and neurodivergent advocate Elliott Willis.

NeuroQueer was developed with the support of the Department of Children, Disability and Equality’s LGBTI+ Community Services Fund 2025. Find out more here.