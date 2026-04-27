New filmmaking programme for queer migrants and people of colour launches in Ireland

This June, Ireland’s Queer Spectrum Film Festival (QSFF) is launching Spectrum LAB, an educational and professional development programme for filmmaking, open to Ireland’s LGBTQ+ migrants and people of colour. The programme runs alongside the festival’s dates from June 12 to 14, and applications will close on Monday, May 18.

Consisting of three live workshop sessions at the Irish Film Institute (IFI), Spectrum LAB will provide participants with educational instruction on filmmaking and storytelling, as well as insight into the industry and opportunities to connect with local and international professionals. QSFF’s goal is to “amplify underrepresented voices,” and the festival is specifically encouraging applications from queer artists who have limited access to creative and professional resources.

QSFF held its inaugural festival in 2024, becoming the first Irish film festival to focus on LGBTQ+ migrants and people of colour. It is organised by Queer Asian Pride Ireland (QAPI), and for its third year, it’s centring itself around the theme ‘Tender Migrations: Queer Journeys Through Desire, Transition, and Healing’.

In two years, QSFF has already showcased 51 films, including two feature films, and remains committed to uplifting Ireland’s marginalised queer voices with this year’s upcoming festival. QSFF’s 2026 jury welcomes three Irish people of colour who represent a diverse range of perspectives and backgrounds.

Spectrum LAB is supported by Screen Ireland’s Skills Development Events Funding Scheme, and the filmmaking programme will be offering spaces to eight applicants. The application can be accessed alongside additional programme information on QAPI’s website.

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In addition to Spectrum LAB, QSFF is introducing other exciting initiatives and events scheduled during the 2026 festival. For its opening night on June 12, QSFF is looking for queer performers of colour to participate in its Drag of Colour Variety Show. The show will feature 10 to 12 performers channelling their creativity through drag following the opening film’s screening at the IFI. Applications to perform are still being accepted and can be accessed on QAPI’s website.