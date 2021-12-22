LGBTQ+ project receives funding to increase support for older persons

Just in time for Christmas, The Community Foundation for Ireland has announced a list of 23 approved grants, including one for an LGBTQ+ project which will serve to support older persons throughout the country. Digital hubs, forums, and community activities are among the initiatives receiving a boost from the fund, as promoting older voices and activities is to be prioritised.

The grants were offered under two strands: the Advocacy Strand and the Active Citizenship strand, and were made possible with thanks to the organisation’s donors. The fund was created following research carried out in July, when the ‘Telling It Like It Is’ report found that many older people “felt cancelled” during the Pandemic.

GCN has received a grant totalling €7,500 under the Advocacy Strand of the fund, and is committed to capturing, articulating and communicating the needs of older LGBTQ+ community members. Views will be recorded through a survey, workshop and interviews, and publishing of editorial content across our digital and physical platforms.

Following the announcement of the grants, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, Denise Charlton, said: “These exciting and innovative projects are bringing us towards the end of a year of unprecedented grant-making by The Community Foundation for Ireland. Preliminary figures are showing we will surpass the 2020 combined grant-making total of €15 million.”

She continued by stating: “Our donors share our mission of Empowering Generations which sees us work with all age groups. There is no doubt that the past two years have been hugely challenging for every part of society, but one of the most sobering pieces of research was a report funded by The Foundation and conducted by leading advocates which showed older persons ‘felt cancelled’.

“This type of research informs our grant-making and gives us the unique ability to identify and respond to emerging challenges which impact on people on the ground in communities. Today we are doing that with funding of €145,000. It will see fantastic work being carried out across Ireland will improve the lives of many older people in 2022.”

For more information on The Community Foundation for Ireland grant recipients, including the LGBTQ+ project serving older persons, visit their official website.