Legendary LGBTQ+ pub The Black Cap set to re-open after 10 year closure

The Black Cap, one of London’s most beloved LGBTQ+ venues, is set to reopen this weekend after a 10-year closure and an extensive refurbishment.

The club, located on Camden High Street, will welcome the public on Saturday, March 21, with a ticketed event; from Sunday, March 22, the venue will be open as usual.

Community members who stood by The Black Cap throughout its closure were among the first to enjoy the new space at a private event last weekend. On Saturday, March 14, members of the WeAreTheBlackCap campaign group marked their final “vigil” in the newly refurbished space, having previously held a vigil every Saturday for over a decade.

The Black Cap first opened in the 1950s and was a mainstay of the London LGBTQ+ scene, and, in particular, the drag scene. Over the years, a number of high-profile names performed in the Camden club, including Mrs Shufflewick, Regina Fong and Lily Savage. As it reopens under the new ownership of LT Management, the venue plans on continuing to host big names in the drag and burlesque industry, with the likes of Aidan Sandler, Anita Fag, Me The Drag Queen, Baga Chipz, Sophia Stardust and Tiana Biscuit.

In the lead-up to its grand reopening, The Black Cap has been sharing glimpses of the refurbished space awaiting revellers, while past patrons have been sharing fond memories of their time spent socialising in the club.

“The LGBTQ+ have campaigned for over a decade for the re reopening of the black cap,” wrote one Instagram user. “It was the first gay venue I went to and performed in the 1990s 1990 to be exact I saw Lee Paris perform he was a legend. Can’t wait for the relaunch. It’s a miracle it’s happening this weekend. I’d like to thank everybody for making this happen.”

Another penned: “I’m not a clubbing person, I went a few times. But I loved going there for a drink and lunch. I was in shock when it closed down. So I’m very glad it’s back. My favourite memories are the rooftop, staff being incredibly friendly and funny too.”