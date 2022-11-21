Liniker makes history as first trans artist to win a Latin Grammy

On Thursday, November 17, Liniker made history as the first trans artist to receive a Latin Grammy.

The Brazilian singer accepted the award for Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album where she made an emotional speech and was met with a standing ovation. “I am a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress. Today something historic happens in the history of my country. It is the first time that a transgender artist wins a Grammy,” exclaimed Liniker.

Her winning debut solo album, Indigo Borboleta Anil, features samba, soul and reggae beats that talk all about her identity, ancestry and her passion to empower the LGBTQ+ community. Her music has long evolved since her origins in the industry when she was the lead in a band called Liniker e os Caramelows. Since the band split, she has continued to express herself through her solo projects.

Later into the night of the Latin Grammys, Liniker went took to social media to express her feelings surrounding her history-making achievement. “What a giant, important and significant space the record of my dreams reached,” she wrote on Twitter. “This award is the result of a lot of dedication, work and a wonderful team that built all of this with me. Best Brazilian Popular Music album. I’m immensely happy!”

Her announcement was greeted with tremendous positive wishes, with many people calling this a historic moment and showering her with comments of congratulations. The Brazilian singer even had Lula, the incoming Brazilian President, warmly congratulate her on Twitter.

The awards ceremony was presented by a number of famous Latin singers, such as Anitta who has recently been nominated for a Grammy of her own, alongside Luis Fonsi, Thalia and Laura Pausini. For the full list of winners from the 2022 Latin Grammy awards, check out the official website here.