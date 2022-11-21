Liniker makes history as first trans artist to win a Latin Grammy

On Thursday, November 17, Liniker made history as the first trans artist to receive a Latin Grammy.
The Brazilian singer accepted the award for Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album where she made an emotional speech and was met with a standing ovation. “I am a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress. Today something historic happens in the history of my country. It is the first time that a transgender artist wins a Grammy,” exclaimed Liniker.
Her winning debut solo album, Indigo Borboleta Anil, features samba, soul and reggae beats that talk all about her identity, ancestry and her passion to empower the LGBTQ+ community. Her music has long evolved since her origins in the industry when she was the lead in a band called Liniker e os Caramelows. Since the band split, she has continued to express herself through her solo projects.
Later into the night of the Latin Grammys, Liniker went took to social media to express her feelings surrounding her history-making achievement. “What a giant, important and significant space the record of my dreams reached,” she wrote on Twitter. “This award is the result of a lot of dedication, work and a wonderful team that built all of this with me. Best Brazilian Popular Music album. I’m immensely happy!”
Parabéns!
— Lula (@LulaOficial) November 18, 2022
Her announcement was greeted with tremendous positive wishes, with many people calling this a historic moment and showering her with comments of congratulations. The Brazilian singer even had Lula, the incoming Brazilian President, warmly congratulate her on Twitter.
The awards ceremony was presented by a number of famous Latin singers, such as Anitta who has recently been nominated for a Grammy of her own, alongside Luis Fonsi, Thalia and Laura Pausini. For the full list of winners from the 2022 Latin Grammy awards, check out the official website here.
© 2022 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.