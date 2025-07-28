Over 100,000 take to London streets for record-breaking Trans Pride

On Saturday, July 26, tens of thousands of people took part in what was dubbed the “largest Trans Pride event in history”, which took place in London. Marching through the streets of the UK capital, people demanded trans liberation in light of the Supreme Court ruling from earlier this year on the definition of ‘woman’.

According to organisers, over 40,000 more people joined this year’s London Trans Pride compared to the 60,000 that took part in the march in 2024, making it a record-breaking event. Gathering in solidarity with the trans community, people marched from Langham Place to Parliament Square, carrying signs and chanting slogans against the UK government’s increasingly repressive actions on trans rights.

With multiple Palestinian flags visible at the march, participants also denounced the UK’s inaction against Israel and its genocidal military campaign in Gaza.

This year’s theme was ‘Existence and Resistance’, chosen to express resilience in the wake of the UK Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of ‘woman’ in the Equality Act 2010, which excluded trans women. Much of the focus of the London Trans Pride march was on the ruling and its real-life consequences, as mentioned by multiple speakers at the event.

“It’s so clear how much it’s needed and how much it’s wanted,” said Bobby Harding, fundraising lead for London Trans+ Pride. “It’s a total honour to be part of history like this, because this is now the largest Trans Pride event in history, in the world.”

“We are more determined than ever to show up and let people know that we deserve a place on this earth, and we are entitled to dignity and privacy, as is our human right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Siegel (@maxsiegel_)

Echoing these words, Lewis G. Burton, one of the founding members of the event, said: “This year’s London Trans+ Pride made history once again, with over 100,000 trans+ people and allies marching through central London – smashing our own world record of 60,000 and continuing our legacy as the biggest trans+ pride event in history.”

Burton went on to mention the Supreme Court ruling and the lack of engagement with the community as such monumental decisions about trans lives were taken. Highlighting the number of people who showed up at Trans Pride, Burton added: “The message was clear: we will not be erased. Our existence is natural, historic and enduring.

“You can try to take away our rights, but you will never remove us from society. We are a part of humanity – and the public will not stand by while harm is done to our community.”