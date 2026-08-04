Madonna and Kylie Minogue announce first official collab after surprise WorldPride performance

Amsterdam is hosting this year’s WorldPride celebrations from July 25 to August 8, with the city’s famous Canal Parade drawing huge crowds last Saturday before an evening concert headlined by Madonna. Joined by long-time collaborator Stuart Price, Madonna welcomed Australian superstar Kylie Minogue to the stage for a special appearance during her Club Confessions show.

The pair used the occasion to debut their collaboration, performing a live version of Madonna’s new track, ‘Love Sensation’, from her chart-topping Confessions II album.

Shortly afterwards, Madonna and Minogue confirmed that ‘Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix)’ will be released this Thursday, August 6, giving fans just days to wait before the duet arrives on streaming platforms. Following the premiere of their collaboration, the pair closed the set with Madonna’s 2005 singles ‘Sorry’ and ‘Hung Up’, delighting the audience with a celebration of her Confessions on a Dance Floor era.

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The Amsterdam appearance marked only the second time Madonna and Minogue have shared a stage together. Their first live performance came during Madonna’s Celebration Tour stop in Los Angeles in March 2024, where they performed Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ before singing Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’.

Madonna’s Amsterdam concert formed part of her ongoing Club Confessions series, a run of album launch events celebrating Confessions II. Ahead of the album’s release, rumours had circulated that Kylie would feature on the record, with the singer’s appearance alongside Madonna on The Graham Norton Show doing little to quieten the speculation.

However, Minogue does not feature on the album version of ‘Love Sensation’, something she confirmed before Confessions II was released. Speaking to the LA Times in May, Kylie said, “There was a rumour I was on her album, but I’m not; I’m excited to hear it, all!”

Despite missing out on the album recording, fans have now been rewarded with a duet version. Madonna and Kylie both posted to their respective social media accounts to confirm that ‘Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix)’ will arrive on streaming services this Thursday, August 6 at 11pm IST, following its surprise live debut at WorldPride Amsterdam.