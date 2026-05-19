Man charged with murder of US trans student Juniper Blessing

Christopher Michael Leahy has been charged with first-degree murder following the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old trans student Juniper Blessing, with prosecutors alleging he acted “with premeditated intent”.

Leahy, 31, surrendered himself to police on May 13, three days after Blessing was found dead in a laundry room at the off-campus apartment complex at the University of Washington, in Seattle. According to the medical examiner’s office, Blessing suffered more than 40 stab wounds.

Court documents state that prosecutors believe Leahy entered campus buildings and attempted to gain access to private homes in Seattle’s Ravenna neighbourhood in the days surrounding the killing. Prosecutors allege that Leahy stalked another student across a multi-building apartment complex, eventually following this second student into the same building and the same room where he would murder Juniper Blessing.

Authorities said Leahy handed himself in to police in the neighbouring city of Bellevue only hours after the Seattle Police Department released surveillance photographs of him. Investigators said his brother submitted a tip to police, and that his parents accompanied him when he surrendered.

At present, prosecutors say they do not believe Blessing was targeted because she was trans. If convicted, Leahy could face a prison sentence of approximately 22 to 29 years, including an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

In a statement released by Blessing’s family, they said: “We wish to thank the Seattle Police Department, their Victim Advocates, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, all of whom have worked so hard and been so supportive in responding to our recent tragedy. Today and every day, we remain focused on our Juniper, whose loving spirit has no bounds. Juniper was a beautiful human being with a heart full of love, tolerance, talent, determination and intellectual curiosity that was a light in our world and to the world at large.”

Blessing’s family went on to thank the Seattle community for their response to this tragedy, as well as queer communities and advocates who are memorialising and keeping vigil for Juniper. Ending the statement, they wrote, “Every gesture of support is another candle lit and another flower which blooms in Juniper’s memory.”

Blessing was studying in the University of Washington’s Department of Atmospheric and Climate Science, where she pursued interests in meteorology alongside her passions for singing and video games. She graduated from the New Mexico School for the Arts in 2024 and joined the UW Chorale after beginning university. Over the weekend, memorials and vigils were held to honour her life and legacy.