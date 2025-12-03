Over 200 men arrested in Malaysia following raid on alleged gay sauna

On November 28, over 200 men were arrested in Malaysia after a raid at a gym and sauna in Kuala Lumpur that authorities suspected might be hosting a male-only sex party.

In Malaysia, same-sex activity is criminalised and punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Under such laws, the Kuala Lumpur police carried out a raid on Chow Kit, a wellness centre that they had been monitoring for some time.

During the raid, more than 200 men were arrested and investigated under Section 377B of Malaysia’s Penal Code, which criminalises unnatural intercourse, and Section 372 for alleged involvement in prostitution exploitation.

As reported by local newspaper Berita Ahad, Kuala Lumpur police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Azani Omar said: “We also seized condoms and several other items believed to have been used for immoral purposes.

“We detained 201 patrons and seven employees aged between 19 and 60, including 24 foreigners.”

However, 171 of the men, who were Malaysian, were released without charges. The other men, who were from different countries, were remanded for two days and were subsequently released.

The Kuala Lumpur police deputy chief said they were forced to release the men because there was no evidence of exploitation. “Not a single one of them admitted to being a victim of exploitation… so the case is gone,” he said.

“All those arrested were investigated under Sections 377/372 of the Penal Code, but there was no evidence to help the police pursue the case in that direction,” he concluded.

Following the raid, officials are enforcing a strict protocol on the venue to ensure no similar events can take place. The wellness centre might also have its license revoked.

The episode has also prompted authorities to seek a review of existing laws to ensure people can be prosecuted following such raids. The Kuala Lumpur police briefed Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on the case on Tuesday, December 2, telling him the laws were insufficient to take action against the men who were arrested.

“Is there a need to review the current laws to handle such cases? The answer is yes,” the Minister said following the briefing, adding that the specific revisions would be up to the government.