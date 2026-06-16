Mr Bear Ireland 2025 to compete for prestigious European title

Mr Bear Ireland 2025, Eamon, has officially announced his candidacy for the prestigious European title. This year’s edition of the annual competition will take place in Lisbon from July 15 to 19.

Eamon was crowned Mr Bear Ireland in March 2025 and used his role to champion the vibrant spirit of the community. This next step marks a milestone in his tenure, further extending his year-long commitment to fostering visibility, inclusivity and pride among Irish and international bears.

“I’m honoured to represent Ireland on the European stage,” said Eamon. “This journey is about celebrating community, confidence, and the values that make our bear family so resilient and strong. I look forward to bringing the energy, warmth, and heart of the Irish community to the international competition.”

Since 2017, Mr Bear Europe has served as a premier platform uniting national titleholders from across the continent to showcase leadership, community, engagement and advocacy. So far, there have been eight candidates announced for 2026, including those from Germany, Portugal, Iceland, France, Belgium, Italy, Poland, and, of course, Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Fortes (@kerbearos)

The champion will be determined through a rigorous process involving delegation assessments, online voting and live audience participation. Public votes account for 25% of the final score, and you can support Eamon by having your say through the official portal here. Voting is open until July 5.

Although a new Mr Bear Ireland was crowned in March 2026, Dublin Bears continues to officially sponsor and support Eamon throughout his European campaign. A cornerstone of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ social landscape, the organisation will serve as the primary hub for updates, local events and instructions on how the community can cast their votes in the upcoming competition.

Stay connected with Dublin Bears and up to date with Eamon’s journey to Europe on Facebook, Instagram, X or the official website.

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