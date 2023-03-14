Mullingar proudly launches town's second-ever Pride festival

The team at Mullingar Pride is happy to share that preparations are underway for its second-ever Pride event, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Last year, Mullingar Pride hosted its inaugural all-day Saturday Pride festival in Belvedere House and Gardens called WERK! Fest. The event was a huge success, and this year’s planning committee is excited for 2023’s edition, which will include some of Ireland’s favourite drag performers and musical acts.

The day will kick off with a Pride parade promising to light up the town in rainbow colours, and afterwards, WERK! Fest will begin.

In what is being described as a concert and show all in one, attendees can expect to see some of Ireland’s most notable LGBTQ+ performers, including drag artists and burlesque dancers, with plenty of pop music and more. According to organisers, the event will be a “true celebration of Queer culture”.

Additional Pride-themed events are being planned in Mullingar leading up to the festival, including a Drag Show and Quiz night fundraiser, a Paint and Prosecco event, and a Drag Brunch that can’t be missed.

The Mullingar Pride planning shared its excitement for the occasion at the launch event on March 10, with committee member Ruth Illingworth, saying: “It’s great that we’re all here tonight to mark the launch of Pride 2023. Last year we had a truly amazing event in this town. A historic moment in Mullingar.

“It was marvellous to see the rainbow flags and the warm and friendly reception we got as we marched…We are looking forward to an even bigger and better Pride this July.”

Local TD Robert Troy added to this, emphasising that it is “Great to see Mullingar Pride building on the inaugural parade of last year”.

“I am delighted to see it happening again in 2023 and looking forward to supporting the committee this year,” he said.

Finally, committee member Mark Reynolds commented: “After being on the founding committee last year, it is fantastic to see Mullingar Pride go from strength to strength. We are looking forward to having another vibrant, inclusive, and exciting Pride festival again this year.”

Great to have the girls meet Joe on Sunday #Mullingarpride pic.twitter.com/APM0HbaK1H — Mullingar Pride (@pridemullingar1) June 14, 2022

Key Mullingar Pride events begin as early as next month, and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Other towns and cities across the country are similarly beginning preparations for their Pride events, with several dates announced so far including Wexford Pride on May 27, Dublin Pride on June 24, Kingdom Pride in Kerry on July 15, Drogheda Pride on July 22 and Meath Pride on August 19.

If you are involved with the planning of a Pride event in your county, please send the information to [email protected] so we can share the details with our readers!