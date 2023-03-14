The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey delivers heartwrenching performance in new queer horror short

Bella Ramsey, one of the stars of the hugely popular TV show The Last of Us, proved their incredible talent once again with their role in the new queer horror short Requiem. Fans were left heartbroken after the film was released, calling the actor out for their ability to make our “gay heart ache”.

Bella Ramsey is not new to breaking LGBTQ+ fans’ hearts, as they have done it already with their performance in The Last of Us. In the seventh episode of the series, we got a glimpse of a love story between their character Ellie and thier companion Riley, only to be left in pain and tears when the latter was attacked by an infected and died.

Both Ramsey and their co-star Pedro Pascal have been confirmed for season two of the hit show, as the first came to a close on Sunday, March 12, when the final episode delivered a powerful conclusion with a traumatic twist. In true The Last of Us style, fans were served a gut-wrenching finale and a new load of existential doubt on the fine line that separates heroes from villains.

And while the series might be over for now, fans needn’t worry because they now have a new witchy horror short starring Bella Ramsey to cry over. Set in 1605 during the witch trials in England, Requiem follows the story of Ramsey’s character, Evelyn, as she struggles with heartbreak and devastation. Speaking to PinkNews, director Em Gilbertson explained that they made the short “because it’s really important for all queer people that we don’t forget our history.

“We have to take lessons from the past to tackle the systemic prejudice still around us and fight for our future,” they continued, adding that “the support the film has received has been incredible”.

And indeed, with its poignant portrayal of queer love at a dangerous time in history, the film has already devastated many people.

“Just had my heart ripped out, stomped on, torn apart and smashed to pieces [by] the short film Requiem,” wrote one person on Twitter. “Holy s**t. Bella Ramsey is a pro at making me sad at this point.”

Another user wrote: “If there’s one thing Bella Ramsey knows how to do, it’s make my gay heart ache. I’m crying. Requiem was so amazing. It was really beautiful. Lesbian witches has to be my favourite genre.”

“Bella Ramsey has been giving the gays everything and more. Everyone watch requiem ASAP,” said another comment.

“Bella Ramsey requiem short film and Pedro Pascals hot ones interview airing on the same day?! this is my super bowl.”

Want your heart broken? Watch the full horror short starring Bella Ramsey here.