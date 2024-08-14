Na Gaeil Aeracha becomes first LGBTQ+ team to qualify for GAA Cup Final

After four years of competing, Dublin’s Womens+ Na Gaeil Aeracha (NGA) just became the first LGBTQ+ team to qualify for a GAA Cup Final.

Following an incredible season, the LGBTQ+-inclusive club earned a spot in the Junior K Championship Final, set to take place at 7pm on Friday, August 16, in the St Margaret’s GAA Club in Ballystrahan.

This highly-anticipated match against St Brendan’s will be NGA’s first cup final, making them the first LGBTQ+ team to feature in a final at the national level.

GCN had a chat with Captain and club co-founder Emma Loo and Club chair Catriona O’Driscoll about the upcoming match, as well as how the team started out.

In 2020, Karl Shannon shared a social media post asking if any Dublin-based queer GAA players wanted to meet up for a game. From there, Na Gaeil Aeracha was founded as the world’s first explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA club.

Over the past four years, NGA has grown to over 300 members, including a women’s and men’s football team, a hurling team, and, most recently, a camogie team.

Club chair Caitriona said: “From the beginning, our goal has been to create a community built around the love of the sport and we are proud to welcome anyone, queer or allies, beginners or county-level, who are interested in playing or supporting.”

Championed by club co-founder Emma Loo, NGA was the first team to be fielded by the club. Since then, it has reached a number of achievements, including the first to win silverware, defend silverware, and reach a championship final. If all goes well, NGA will soon be the first to hold the title of championship winners.

Emma said it’s been a long season that began with a number of consecutive losses. Remembering the rocky start, she said: “It was tough to play week after week and sometimes losing by only a small margin. But there is something so special with this team and we’ve managed to pick ourselves back up.” Since then, NGA has “finessed our game and strategy with each match.”

When reflecting on how far the team has come since practising with coloured bibs and barebones equipment, Caitriona complimented the dedication of the coaching team and players who “show up consistently alongside full-time jobs, degrees, and busy lives.”

The team’s dedication is one of its greatest strengths as well, together with how the team manages to keep training enjoyable.

As Emma shared, even though the final match coincides with Electric Picnic, she will be “joining 5 of my teammates to drive from EP to the match and then back down that same night (after we win). I’m incredibly proud of this team and each individual’s dedication and sacrifice. We’ve had roaring support from the sideline and all of our clubmates, friends and family. It really takes a village.”

When asked how the team is feeling ahead of the GAA Cup Final, Emma said that while she expected some pre-match nerves, their training sessions feel relaxed and full of laughs. She said: “I think that’s the unique quality of NGA, we play our best when we are having fun. It’s unorthodox compared to some other strict teams but we’re still encouraging players to give it a go without fear of being shouted at.”

Emma described the upcoming match as a “massive milestone” since it will be the first Cup final for the LGBTQ+ club across women’s+ football, men’s football, hurling and camogie. She said: “The women’s+ football team has won back-to-back shield finals but we’ve always wanted to win the top title.”

She added: “I think once we group up and realise what we’re standing for and representing, the adrenaline and passion will drive us over the line.”

Anyone who would like to encourage the team can send a message of support to the team, and everyone is invited to come cheer on the GAA Cup Final match on August 16. Tickets are available for €5.