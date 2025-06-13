Legendary photographer Nan Goldin launches print sale in aid of trans charities

In a powerful act of solidarity, Nan Goldin is selling limited-edition prints from her archive to raise funds for trans-focused charities. Amid a climate of escalating transphobia, particularly in the United States under Donald Trump’s current presidency, the renowned American photographer and activist is taking a stand.

Nan Goldin, whose work is inseparable from the LGBTQ+ community and her long-standing commitment to activism, is celebrated for her raw, intimate portraits of queer life, New York’s underground club culture, and the devastation wrought by the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Over the past four decades, she has consistently turned her lens on the margins of society, elevating those often left unseen.

Now, in support of trans rights, Nan Goldin has released two trans-themed archival prints priced at $250 each as part of a two-week online sale hosted by the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art. All proceeds will benefit the museum itself, the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, and the Trans Income Project. The sale runs until June 26.

The two selected works underscore Goldin’s deep connection to her community. Jimmy Paulette at Wigstock (1991) captures hair stylist Jimmy Paul in full drag during the iconic New York drag festival Wigstock, a vibrant homage to the city’s queer history. In contrast, Thora with Teddy Bear (2020) is a quieter, more intimate portrait of writer Thora Siemsen, a close friend of Goldin’s,

Located in SoHo, Lower Manhattan, the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art is dedicated to preserving and showcasing visual art by LGBTQ+ artists and works exploring queer lives, issues, and themes. The collaboration with Goldin reflects a shared mission to champion marginalised voices through art.

This initiative in the name of trans charities is far from Nan Goldin’s first experience with activism. In the 1980s, she was a vocal figure in raising awareness around AIDS. More recently, in 2017, she founded P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), holding the Sackler family accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic.

As trans communities face mounting legislative and cultural attacks in the US, Nan Goldin’s gesture is both timely and urgently needed. Through her art, she continues to embody resistance, not only documenting queer lives, but actively working to protect them.

