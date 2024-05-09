Navan Pride returns in 2024 with second unmissable festival

Following the success of their first-ever festival in 2023, Navan Pride is set to return in July 2024 with a week-long schedule of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Spearheaded by co-chairs Patrick Lawlor and Clare Nugent and secretary John Murphy, Navan Pride was a massive success in 2023, when the debut festival saw the likes of Justice Minister Helen McEntee in attendance. The 2023 festival similarly received a letter of recognition from Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

In 2024, with Patrick Lawlor and Rebekah Brennan as co-chairs, Navan Pride is gearing up to replicate last year’s success with a week-long schedule full of events, including film screenings, live performances, and, of course, a stellar Parade scheduled to round out the festival on Saturday, July 13.

“We can’t wait to see everyone in the community celebrating our LGBTQ+ family, friends and neighbours in Navan,” said Navan Pride co-chair Patrick Lawlor.

In addition to announcing the upcoming festival, Lawlor similarly informed the community that this year’s Navan Pride celebration would raise funds for local charities.

“We are delighted to announce that our charity partners this year are Meath River Rescue and Meath Women’s Refuge & Support Services,” Lawlor explained. “We will donate 10% of sponsorship and publicly raised funds to each of these charities. Last year we raised 20% for Sosad Ireland, so remember that any donation you make is not only going towards the running of our volunteer-organised not-for-profit Pride festival, it is also going towards two great charitable causes local to you.”

The line-up of events at this year’s festival kicks off with a speed quiz and ‘Queer-aoke’ event at Henry Loughlan’s pub on July 8. A panel discussion on the importance of visibility within the LGBTQ+ community will follow on July 9 at Navan’s Solstice Arts Theatre.

In addition, as part of the festival, Men’s Aid will host a ‘Lunch and Learn’ afternoon educating attendees about same-sex violence, with the event taking place in its offices in Navan on July 10, at 1pm.

Then, on Thursday, July 11, Jackal will host a drag bingo night fronted by Irish drag icon Victoria Secret, while on Friday, July 12, The Central is set to host a glitzy burlesque night.

Queer films like All of Us Strangers and Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screened at the Solstice Theatre throughout the festival, followed up by a live performance of The Bród, The Bold and The Beautiful, a stage play written and performed by Quintessance Theatre Group in association with Outcomers, a social and befriending group for LGBTQ+ people based out of Dundalk.

This year’s Navan Pride festival will conclude with a Parade on Saturday, July 13, followed by an after-party featuring special guests at Henry Loughran’s pub later that evening.

“We are so grateful to all of the businesses, venues and sponsors in the town who have helped us including our funding partner Meath County Council,” added Lawlor.

“The Navan Pride Team is a diverse mix of nationalities, ages and sexualities. Many of our volunteers are allies of the LGBTQ+ community but who know the value of having the diversity in our community in 2024.”

For more information on the upcoming Navan Pride 2024 festival, head over to navanpride.ie .