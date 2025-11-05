New experts and activists join Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission

Six new experts and activists have been appointed to the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC), the State’s independent authority tasked with promoting and protecting human rights and equality. The appointments, confirmed by Equality Minister Norma Foley following Cabinet approval on the evening of November 4, arise from a competitive selection process overseen by the Public Appointments Service.

IHREC, which operates independently of government, now comprises 15 Commissioners, including Chief Commissioner Liam Herrick. Each of the newly appointed Commissioners will receive the standard annual board fee of €7,695.

Among the new appointees is Sam Blanckensee, Equality Officer at Maynooth University and former National Development Officer with the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI). Blanckensee has been a prominent advocate for transgender rights and played a key role in securing gender recognition legislation enabling self-declaration of gender and the issuance of amended birth certificates.

Also taking up a seat is Rosaleen McDonagh, who has been reappointed after serving previously as a Commissioner. McDonagh chaired IHREC’s Disability Advisory Committee and has been a leading figure in the Commission’s engagement with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Her background includes academic roles at Trinity College Dublin and residencies with key disability organisations.

Professor Cathryn Costello, an academic specialising in global refugee and migration law, joins the board from her position at University College Dublin, where she is a Full Professor at the Sutherland School of Law. She also serves as a Visiting Professor at the Hertie School in Berlin.

Human rights lawyer Patricia Munatsi brings significant expertise in policy and strategic advocacy. She currently serves on the Government’s Expert Advisory Committee on Racial Equality and Racism, contributing to the National Action Plan Against Racism and advising the Special Rapporteur.

Adam Harris, founder and CEO of AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism charity, also joins the Commission. Harris has previously served in advisory roles within IHREC and represented Ireland at the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child. He is the brother of Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Completing the cohort is Rose Wall, a solicitor and co-founder of Ireland’s Centre for Environmental Justice. Wall has long advocated for marginalised communities and brings extensive board and committee experience across human rights and equality-focused organisations.

IHREC Commissioners determine strategic priorities, oversee policy, and decide when to exercise the body’s statutory powers. The new appointments bolster the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission’s depth of expertise across disability rights, environmental justice, racial equality, migration, and LGBTQ+ advocacy.